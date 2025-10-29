Eric Dane: Tragic Details About The Grey's Anatomy And Euphoria Star

The following article includes discussions of suicide, mental health, and addiction.

Eric Dane's personal life experiences compelled him to portray the dubious Cal Jacobs in "Euphoria" because he saw them reflected in the character's arc. The public may not have seen it when he burst onto the scene as Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan in "Grey's Anatomy," but Dane has faced many demons. "I've certainly had my struggles with alcoholism, drug addiction, mental health, and I know what it's like to have to put up a facade and have an external experience not match the internal experience," he told Glamour in 2019.

But the dark reasons Dane had for so easily relating to his "Euphoria" character weren't the end of his experience with tragedy. A few years after the interview, Dane joined the list of celebrities who faced health crises in 2025, announcing in April that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. Also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, the neurodegenerative condition affects the muscles and can prevent the body from moving, speaking, and breathing properly.

After diagnosis, patients generally have only between two and five years to live. But not all. Stephen Hawking lived another 55 years after being diagnosed at age 21. Dane hopes to do the same. "I have two daughters at home. I want to see them, you know, graduate college, and get married and maybe have grandkids," he told lawmakers in September 2025 (via CNN). "I want to be there for all that. So I'm going to fight to the last breath on this one." Dane has overcome a lot of adversity and plans to continue until the end.