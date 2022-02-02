The Dark Reason Eric Dane Had No Problem Relating To His Euphoria Character

Eric Dane may be best known to TV audiences as Mark "McSteamy" Sloan on "Grey's Anatomy," but the 49-year-old has successfully gone to the dark side in recent years with his role as Cal Jacobs on the teen drama series "Euphoria." In the popular show, Dane plays the abusive and toxic father of Nate (played by Jacob Elordi), who has a dark past that he is desperately trying to run away from.

Cal's secret as a closeted teen eventually catches up with him in Season 2, where he unleashes his trauma on his son and wife, per Men's Health. The outlet also noted that Dane oscillates between "tragedy and dark comedy, self-hatred and self-acceptance, and deep-cutting reads" when he performs his monologue on the show.

As it turns out, Dane didn't need much practice to get into the psyche of Cal in order to play him. In a new interview, Dane opened up about how he relates to his character on the show, and his answer might surprise a lot of fans.