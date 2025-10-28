Usha Vance Finally Dodges Fashion Police With Ho-Hum 'Fit (But Her Haters' Sirens Are Blaring)

Usha Vance's latest outfit spared her a write up with the fashion police, but it could not save her from the wrath of her detractors. Although Vance has been known to wear an inappropriate outfit or two, she did herself a huge favor by playing it safe to celebrate her summer reading program. Taking to Instagram, Vance, who's undergone a rather stunning transformation over the years, honored the five children who won the random drawing tied to her summer reading challenge, which allowed applicants between kindergarten and eighth grade to enter after having read at least 12 books over the summer. She included several photos detailing their prize: a trip to Washington, D.C. to visit the White House.

As you can see above, Vance stuck to the basics in a simple, ho-hum 'fit that did little to command attention. Vance wore a pair of straight-legged, dark wash jeans in a near similar color as she posed with the winners. She paired the base of her outfit with a similarly colored, dark blue T-shirt before throwing an oversized, gray checkered blazer into the mix. The second lady also gave her feet a break by ditching her heels for a pair of what appear to be brown or black leather flats, which certainly get an A for ... comfort, at least.

Unfortunately, Vance couldn't bask in the satisfaction of wearing a look that didn't ruffle feathers because her followers too her to task over a crucial aspect of her summer reading program.