Usha Vance Finally Dodges Fashion Police With Ho-Hum 'Fit (But Her Haters' Sirens Are Blaring)
Usha Vance's latest outfit spared her a write up with the fashion police, but it could not save her from the wrath of her detractors. Although Vance has been known to wear an inappropriate outfit or two, she did herself a huge favor by playing it safe to celebrate her summer reading program. Taking to Instagram, Vance, who's undergone a rather stunning transformation over the years, honored the five children who won the random drawing tied to her summer reading challenge, which allowed applicants between kindergarten and eighth grade to enter after having read at least 12 books over the summer. She included several photos detailing their prize: a trip to Washington, D.C. to visit the White House.
As you can see above, Vance stuck to the basics in a simple, ho-hum 'fit that did little to command attention. Vance wore a pair of straight-legged, dark wash jeans in a near similar color as she posed with the winners. She paired the base of her outfit with a similarly colored, dark blue T-shirt before throwing an oversized, gray checkered blazer into the mix. The second lady also gave her feet a break by ditching her heels for a pair of what appear to be brown or black leather flats, which certainly get an A for ... comfort, at least.
Unfortunately, Vance couldn't bask in the satisfaction of wearing a look that didn't ruffle feathers because her followers too her to task over a crucial aspect of her summer reading program.
Parents aren't too happy with Usha Vance right now
In the grand scheme of things, Usha Vance fulfilled her end of the promise with her summer reading program by hosting a handful of students in Washington, D.C. According to the official reading package posted on the White House website, only a few select students, picked randomly through a drawing, would get the chance to visit D.C. after successfully completing the challenge. However, every successful applicant was supposed to receive a small prize and certificate stating they finished the challenge. "Once you're read 12 books, ask your parents/guardians to let us know and we'll send you a personalized certificate and small prize," read the intro sheet.
Unfortunately, judging by Vance's comment section it seems many students didn't receive any kind of certificate upon completion of the program, which concluded on September 5. "My son never received anything. I emailed everything twice and way before the due date. What a let down!" commented one disappointed parent. A second user, who supposedly submitted their claim a whole month before the deadline, wrote, "We were disappointed to never get the certificate for our completed challenge that was submitted Aug 6!" Meanwhile, a third user said their own child had been asking about the certificate. "Will my son ever receive his letter congratulating him on his participation?" they wrote. "Everyday he asks if the letter from the SLOTUS has arrived." For everyone's sake, we hope those certificates are in the mail as we speak.