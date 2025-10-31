Whatever Happened To The Supporting Cast Of HGTV's Fixer Upper?

Clint Harp first burst onto the scene during Season 1, appearing on "Fixer Upper" as Chip and Joanna Gaines' trusty carpenter following a chance encounter at a gas station after spotting one of the Magnolia trucks. As a budding carpenter, Harp approached Chip, hoping to get some advice. In the end, Chip invited him to his shop, and the two men spent hours talking. "That was in February or March of 2012. In October, we were shooting Fixer Upper," Harp told The Columbus Dispatch.

Harp's star continued to rise along with the show. While his furniture business, Harp Design Co., continued to grow, Harp landed his very own show, "Wood Work," on the DIY Network, and made his way around the country doing public speaking gigs. And somewhere along the way, he even found time to write a book, "Handcrafted: A Woodworker's Story," published in September 2018. "I just want to get out there, share our story, and inspire people to start a journey of their own," Harp told CultureMap Dallas in 2018.

Unfortunately for Harp, it was announced in April 2019 that the DIY network would be rebranded to the Magnolia Network. At the time, Harp told People that he was caught off guard by the news. True to form, however, Harp landed back on his feet in 2021 when he secured yet another show, "Restoration Road," on the Magnolia Network that ran until 2024. Then, in 2023, he announced that he was closing Harp Design Co, citing ever-increasing time constraints. Interestingly enough, in April 2025, Harp announced that he was pivoting yet again. "New journey. New chapter. So excited to partner with my friend Jonathan to build the 254 Realty Group under the family of Camille Johnson Realtors," he announced about his endeavor on Instagram.