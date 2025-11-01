Celeb Husbands Over 50 Who Are Aging Like A Fine Wine
In the world of Hollywood couples, especially those that manage to stand firm against the rigors of show business, it is often the wives who find themselves under the microscope where aging is concerned. As a general rule, women living in the limelight are asked to defy Father Time, living up to impossible beauty standards in a business that overwhelmingly favors the youthful. However, their male counterparts aren't entirely off the hook, fighting many of those same battles (and some more successfully than others). Still, there's something to be said for the way some men manage to grow more distinguished or desirable with age, even stealing the spotlight at times from their occasionally more famous spouses.
While blowing out the candles on that 50th birthday cake is a career killer for some entertainers, others somehow manage to get better with age, even as their appearance undergoes considerable changes. From Daniel Craig to Courtney B. Vance, here are 11 celebrity husbands over the age of 50 who have aged like fine wine as partners, people, and public figures beside their superstar wives.
Viola Davis' husband Julius Tennon is spouse goals
Viola Davis is practically a national treasure at this point, winning hearts with dynamic performances in films like 2011's "The Help," 2008's "Doubt," the 2010 Broadway revival of "Fences" and its 2016 cinematic adaptation, as well as the 2004 off-Broadway run of the Lynn Nottage play "Intimate Apparel." However, behind this generational actress is an accomplished actor of stage and screen, producer, and apparent great spouse, Julius Tennon. Davis met Tennon on the set of "City of Angels" in 1999, marrying the "Air" and "The Woman King" star four years later. They adopted a daughter, Genesis, in 2011. And while his talents and leading-man good looks are apparent at even a passing glance, his efforts as a husband and partner perhaps warrant additional reporting.
Although she joked during an appearance on First We Feast's "Hot Ones Versus" in 2025 that the habit made him a "pain in the a**," via People, Tennon's apparent commitment to tidiness would surely win him far more praise than scorn from women whose partners don't hold up their end of the bargain where household chores are concerned. "When we first met, several months into us dating and falling in love and doing all that, you would vacuum at 6 a.m. in the morning," Davis quipped to her beau on the episode. While the timing of his cleaning may leave something to be desired in that instance, Tennon is clearly a man with a lot to offer his significant other.
Michael Douglas (Catherine Zeta-Jones' husband) has still got it at an advanced age and post-cancer battle
Make no mistake about it, Michael Douglas became a bankable leading man and veritable screen icon to rival his father, "Champion" star Kirk Douglas, during his 1980s and '90s boom period. It was an ascension that owed more than a little to his versatility as an actor, his unique charm, and those legendarily striking looks. Flash forward to now, decades later, and the man who won a Best Actor Oscar for bringing Gordon Gekko to life in Oliver Stone's 1987 classic, "Wall Street," is proving that you can't keep a good dog down, overcoming age and a battle with cancer to be a continuing source of inspiration for his fans and a prime example of what a celebrity spouse can be as husband to "Wednesday" star Catherine Zeta-Jones, with whom Douglas has enjoyed a sweet, but strange marriage.
In 2022, Zeta-Jones raved that Douglas was the better giver of the two, saying during a "Good Morning America" appearance (via Fox News), "I peaked around year eight." Added Zeta-Jones: "If I'd known we'd be married so long, I would have held back on it! I wasn't envisioning a 22 year-er. This is Hollywood, man." In addition to his giving nature, Douglas continues to turn heads with his overall vibe and appearance. Fans declared that he's "aging finely" following a 2024 guest spot on "Late Night With Stephen Colbert." (via Parade).
Brad Falchuk was Gwyneth Paltrow's husband dream man
Over the years, Hollywood A-lister Gwyneth Paltrow — who wants to eventually give up her famous lifestyle — has been part of her share of high-profile romances. From Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck, and Robert Sean Leonard to her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Paltrow's exes have said a lot about her over the years, and fans have said even more about their relationships with the "Iron Man" star. And while that's an incredible roster for anyone to amass, it looks as though Paltrow may have actually found her dream man later in life after marrying "Glee" and "American Horror Story" creator Brad Falchuk in 2018. At least, that's what Paltrow said during a 2021 interview with "Today's" Savannah Guthrie. "I think (it's) wonderful for people who had a marriage or a relationship that didn't work out to understand that it's really possible to meet your dream man halfway through your life," she said of the partnership.
Although their unorthodox living situation has made headlines (the couple reportedly only shares the same roof on a part-time basis from week to week), so, too, have Paltrow's declarations of Falchuk's fitness as both a partner and a man committed to his well-being and physical appearance. In 2024, Paltrow shared a shirtless snap of Falchuk on her Instagram story, along with the comment, "Picture of wellness, no?" as relayed by People, and we're inclined to agree with the Goop founder's assessment.
Courtney B. Vance (Angela Bassett's hubby) may just be a TikTok star
Actor Courtney B. Vance is a star in his own right, appearing in memorable roles in films like 1996's "The Preacher's Wife" and television projects like the 2016 FX limited series "The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story," on which he portrayed O.J. Simpson's defense attorney, Johnnie Cochran. Even so, even his most ardent supporters would be hard-pressed not to admit that he plays second fiddle to the great Angela Bassett. From her 1993 breakout playing Tina Turner in the biopic "What's Love Got to Do with It" to her "American Horror Story" work and everything in between, Bassett has made herself a household name. However, Vance may just be giving his wife a run for her money in the TikTok department.
In 2025, Vance joked during an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" that he was making waves on the platform, thanks to his daughter posting videos of him in his bathrobe. "They set me up, but it's all good. I'm a TikTok superstar now. She's turned me into a TikTok superstar," Vance explained. To be aging as gracefully as he is, unwittingly turning heads on social media, and to be humble about the lot of it, it's no wonder he has been the apple of Bassett's eye for thirty-plus years. As one X user opined, "Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance are literal couple goals."
Daniel Craig (Rachel Weisz's beau) has evolved from James Bond
After meeting on the 2011 film "Dream House," James Bond actor Daniel Craig and "The Mummy" co-lead Rachel Weisz married, who has undergone a significant transformation since childhood, and became a veritable power couple on the Hollywood scene, even as they elected to keep much about their relationship close to the proverbial vest. More than a decade later, and multiple years after Craig's Bond tenure came to an end in "No Time to Die" and Weisz's last film appearance as Melina Vostokoff in "Black Widow" (both of which occurred in 2021), the couple is still going strong. Meanwhile, Craig is following in the footsteps of former Bonds like Sean Connery, Roger Moore, and Pierce Brosnan by maintaining an allure befitting the legacy of Britain's most famous fictional super-spy.
In the wake of his exit from the franchise created by author Ian Fleming, though, Craig has maintained himself by breaking away from the gritty, tough guy aura that he projected in the Bond role, growing his hair out and making bolder style choices in recent years. "Daniel Craig with longer hair is so fine please never go back to 007 hair keep your hair long daddy," begged one X user recently. "Some ppl actually complaining about this new look from Daniel Craig and saying they miss Daniel in his James Bond era. But to me he's never been better, in long hair, aging like fine wine," opined another appreciator, via X.
George Clooney is married to Amal Clooney and he continues to be a Hollywood heartthrob
When they were first wed in 2014, Hollywood legend George Clooney was infinitely more famous than his wife, Amal Clooney (even as the Beirut-born, British human rights attorney was well accomplished in her own right). In the years since the Clooneys exchanged their vows, though, Amal's profile has risen exponentially through her continued legal work, philanthropic efforts, and occasionally spicy looks. So much so, in fact, that George comfortably qualifies as a celebrity husband in his own right at this point. With that in mind, it would hardly be controversial for one to say that the star of films like 2001's "Ocean's Eleven," 2006's "Syriana," and the 2025 Noah Baumbach-directed Netflix feature "Jay Kelly," is a celebrity husband aging like a fine wine.
The actor, who broke out in the early 1990s on NBC's "ER," turned heads during the "Jay Kelly" premiere with a cheeky red-carpet display that saw him pawing the backsides of Baumbach and producer David Heyman. Really, though, it's his continued commitment to his craft and the causes that he's passionate about that make him an enviable partner in advancing age. That, and the top-tier, movie-star looks that were very clearly still intact during a recent night out with Amal in New York City. "How can George Clooney would (sic) be fine at every age?" wondered one flustered X user recently. We'd like to know the answer, too.
Who's the arm candy: Kelly Ripa or Mark Consuelos?
As the old saying goes, "behind every great man is a great woman." However, "Live With Kelly and Mark" host Kelly Ripa's longtime husband, soap opera hunk, and now co-host, Mark Consuelos, proves that the opposite is also true. He was the obvious choice to replace Ryan Seacrest on "Live" in 2023, and a couple of years later, it's hard to imagine what the show might be without them when the time comes for another changing of the guard. However, while the television-viewing masses love that Consuelos has maintained his inimitable charm and movie-star looks beyond the age of 50, Ripa apparently feels a twinge of jealousy about it each morning. "Every day that I wake up aging six months more than you," she told Consuelos on a June 2025 episode of "Live," via E! News. "Like, I resent the fact that you just aren't aging. At all. In any way. Not even a little bit."
Youthful looks aren't all Consuelos has going for him, though; he's also extremely generous. In 2020, he and Ripa donated a million dollars for the purchase of ventilators and the support of women's shelters, and a half-million dollars to support homeless children and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Milla Jovovich says that husband/director Paul W.S. Anderson is incredible
While fans, pundits, and celebrity-focused media outlets can proclaim a famous hubby the cream of the crop, the endorsement that probably matters the most is that of his esteemed wife. Like some of the other men on this list, director Paul W.S. Anderson has publicly gotten the stamp of approval from his better half, "Resident Evil" star and sci-fi sex symbol Milla Jovovich. As the couple celebrated its 16th wedding anniversary in late 2025, Jovovich took to Instagram to share her feelings on the "Event Horizon" helmer with the world, posting an impressive photo gallery and writing, "I'm so lucky to have you. You are the greatest person in my life. Your support, your endless love, the conversations, the laughter, the planning, the constant attention to me and our amazing children, the happiness it brings is indescribable."
Before they became husband and wife, Anderson and Jovovich worked together as director and star in the first "Resident Evil" film, and while they would eventually tie the knot and welcome three children into the world, their relationship was very much rooted in their art. It was intense, too. "There was one point during the first 'Resident Evil' where both myself and the director of photography had black eyes because Milla had punched us!" Anderson told Us Weekly. Meanwhile, Jovovich described the director as being "super hot" during their initial collaboration, adding that he looked like "Roger Waters' cute younger brother." We're inclined to agree.
Harrison Ford (Calista Flockhart's husband) still has the A-list looks in his 80s
There are Hollywood heartthrobs, and then there's whatever higher realm that Harrison Ford lives in. From his entry into the public consciousness with George Lucas' "American Graffiti" to his "Star Wars" breakout, the "Indiana Jones" franchise, "The Fugitive," and his ongoing role in AppleTV+'s "Shrinking" (and dozens upon dozens of memorable roles in between), Ford has been making his admirers swoon for some six decades at this point. Make no mistake, Flockhart is a star in her own right, and she became one of the it-girls of the late 1990s with her "Ally McBeal" breakout, but there's no denying that she reeled in a marlin when she won over the man who brought Indy and Han Solo to the big screen, and Ford's appeal has only grown over the years despite his very private nature.
During the press tour for 2023's "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," a reporter famously quipped that she still found him to be "hot" during a press conference at Cannes. Without missing a beat, a then-80-year-old Ford replied, "Look, I've been blessed with this body. Thanks for noticing," via USA Today on YouTube. In short, Ford has lost none of his allure as he has continued to age, and nor does he pine for the glory days of his youth. "I was young, and now I enjoy being old," Ford explained to People that same year. "You are certainly physically diminished by age, but there are wonderful things about age — richness of experience, the full weight of all the time you've been spending getting to being old."
Tim McGraw (Faith Hill's husband) makes presenting dead fish sexy
Three decades into their marriage, singer-songwriters Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are fully established as country music royalty, having sold millions of albums and dominated the radio and streaming services with all-time hits like "Breathe" and "Live Like You Were Dying." More than that, though, Hill and McGraw are couple goals, having raised three daughters together, remained married for so many years while living in the public eye, and even taken down a major prize at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. As the couple has taken a step back from the spotlight, though, McGraw has emerged as the handsome, effortlessly cool husband/dad that fans, the media, and casual observers alike can't help but notice.
In 2021, McGraw made waves with an Instagram snap of himself holding up a fish that he caught; a photo cliché that might have elicited groans if not for the full-on display of his shirtless, still-ripped physique, and trademark smolder. More recently, he made waves by appearing in public with his head completely shaved after having endured multiple difficult surgeries, while still managing to turn heads. McGraw commented on the aging process and his desire to overcome it in his 2025 song "King Rodeo," in which he sings, "Hey, King Rodeo, we're all gettin' older. Saddle's hard, the nights grow colder. There's still a fire that burns inside you. Just one more eight-second ride in you." It's clearly a case of art imitating life.
Kyra Sedgwick's husband Kevin Bacon is, was, and will forever be an icon
Kevin Bacon was already a bona fide movie star by the time he married Kyra Sedgwick in 1988, having appeared in 1982's "Diner," the iconic 1984 classic "Footloose," and early '88's "She's Having a Baby," among other notable projects. But his most important project may have been the "Lemon Sky" episode of PBS' "American Playhouse," on which he met his eventual wife. Since then, the couple has been through a lot, including raising two kids, experiencing career ups and downs, and losing a considerable amount of their fortune in the Bernie Madoff scandal. Along the way, though, they've remained a united front, and Bacon has transitioned from being part of the Tiger Beat crowd to one of Hollywood's busiest actors to, now, being the living embodiment of a silver fox.
For his part, Bacon believes that being born to older parents has helped him come to terms with and thrive in the face of his advancing age, telling the AARP in 2025, "My mom had me when she was 43. My dad was 50 ... By most standards, my parents were considered elderly when I was a kid. And I probably dealt with some of these aging issues earlier in life than most people." However, as the caretaker for her family, Sedgwick has undoubtedly had a hand in it, too (even as she has continued to work steadily herself). "I've been a caretaker from the time I came out of the womb," she told the AARP.