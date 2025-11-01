Celeb Husbands Over 50 Who Are Aging Like A Fine Wine

In the world of Hollywood couples, especially those that manage to stand firm against the rigors of show business, it is often the wives who find themselves under the microscope where aging is concerned. As a general rule, women living in the limelight are asked to defy Father Time, living up to impossible beauty standards in a business that overwhelmingly favors the youthful. However, their male counterparts aren't entirely off the hook, fighting many of those same battles (and some more successfully than others). Still, there's something to be said for the way some men manage to grow more distinguished or desirable with age, even stealing the spotlight at times from their occasionally more famous spouses.

While blowing out the candles on that 50th birthday cake is a career killer for some entertainers, others somehow manage to get better with age, even as their appearance undergoes considerable changes. From Daniel Craig to Courtney B. Vance, here are 11 celebrity husbands over the age of 50 who have aged like fine wine as partners, people, and public figures beside their superstar wives.