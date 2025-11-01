Trump's Absurd Sleeping Habits Aren't Doing His Undereye Bags Any Favors

The following includes references to substance use.

Donald Trump isn't a big fan of sleep. That's hardly shocking information, given his penchant for middle-of-the-night social media rants. It turns out the U.S. president is proud of his low-sleep schedule. "I am working long hours, long hours, and right up till 12:00 a.m. or 1:00 a.m.," he said on "The O'Reilly Factor" in 2017 (via ABC News). He also boasted about rising at 5 a.m., putting his sleep total at about four or five hours a night.

Even though that's considerably lower than the recommended seven to nine hours for adults, Trump and his allies have turned his absurd sleeping habits into a virtue. "He goes on these long trips, these long plane flights, doesn't sleep, works throughout those flights, hits the ground running, and gets down to business," Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard boasted on Fox News in October 2025. Trump may wear his sleeplessness as a badge of honor, but the habit doesn't do his appearance any favors.

Andrew Harnik/Getty

Trump's bronzer obsession has taken a life of its own, as have his makeup fails. However, unfiltered photos of Trump not only reveal his true age but also put the result of his sleep habits on display. When he goes sans makeup, the president often looks haggard and tired. Beyond his appearance, Trump's lack of sleep also seemingly affects his performance. Whenever he is particularly active on social media at nighttime, he acts considerably angrier the following day, according to a peer-reviewed study published in the Economics Letters. Who could have guessed that sleep is important for performance?