Trump's Absurd Sleeping Habits Aren't Doing His Undereye Bags Any Favors
The following includes references to substance use.
Donald Trump isn't a big fan of sleep. That's hardly shocking information, given his penchant for middle-of-the-night social media rants. It turns out the U.S. president is proud of his low-sleep schedule. "I am working long hours, long hours, and right up till 12:00 a.m. or 1:00 a.m.," he said on "The O'Reilly Factor" in 2017 (via ABC News). He also boasted about rising at 5 a.m., putting his sleep total at about four or five hours a night.
Even though that's considerably lower than the recommended seven to nine hours for adults, Trump and his allies have turned his absurd sleeping habits into a virtue. "He goes on these long trips, these long plane flights, doesn't sleep, works throughout those flights, hits the ground running, and gets down to business," Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard boasted on Fox News in October 2025. Trump may wear his sleeplessness as a badge of honor, but the habit doesn't do his appearance any favors.
Trump's bronzer obsession has taken a life of its own, as have his makeup fails. However, unfiltered photos of Trump not only reveal his true age but also put the result of his sleep habits on display. When he goes sans makeup, the president often looks haggard and tired. Beyond his appearance, Trump's lack of sleep also seemingly affects his performance. Whenever he is particularly active on social media at nighttime, he acts considerably angrier the following day, according to a peer-reviewed study published in the Economics Letters. Who could have guessed that sleep is important for performance?
Donald Trump's sleep habits have been blamed on drug use
Donald Trump may take pride in his poor sleep habits, but many have offered a shady reason behind his sleeplessness. For many years, people in his circle have accused the president of having an addiction to Adderall, a stimulant drug used to treat ADHD and narcolepsy. The speculation has been around since his first term and has gained increased traction thanks to comedian Noel Casler, who worked on "The Celebrity Apprentice" for six years.
"He's a 'speed' freak. He crushes up his Adderall and sniffs it because he can't read, so he gets really nervous when he has to read cue cards. I'm not kidding, this is true," he said in a stand-up performance shared on his YouTube, claiming he had to sign an NDA that included this information when he worked for Trump. He wasn't the only one, though. Joe Rogan also accused Trump of drug use amid their feud in a 2022 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" featuring comedian Tom Segura. "He's on Adderall," he said as an explanation for Trump's high energy levels.
While unverified, Trump's purported drug use claims have spread like wildfire, reaching even the higher ranks of the literary world. "Does Donald Trump really abuse Adderall, or is that just a rumor?" Stephen King asked on X in 2020. Casler jumped at the opportunity to impart his insider wisdom. "[I] saw it up close. He has been addicted to stimulants for decades," he responded. Whether the claims are true is unclear, but Trump's ability to preside over the country — for better or for worse — on so little sleep sure is impressive.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).