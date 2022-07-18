Joe Rogan Heats Up Donald Trump Feud With Drug-Use Claim

Joe Rogan is no fan of Donald Trump. That might come as a surprise to many, considering the podcaster has become a popular figure among the right in recent years. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Rogan drew criticism from the scientific community and other prominent figures for questioning vaccines and other preventive measures, Rolling Stone reported. The controversy blew up when Neil Young pulled his music from Spotify after accusing the streaming giant of enabling Rogan, also noted by Rolling Stone at the time.

While Rogan's opinions put him at odds with liberals, they had the opposite effect on conservatives — particularly those who supported the then-president. But that wasn't the only instance involving Rogan that divided Democrats and Republicans. Rogan also caught flak for his recurrent use of racial slurs on "The Joe Rogan Experience," for which he apologized in a February Instagram video. Trump defended Rogan's use of the N-word, urging the "popular and interesting guy" to stand by it. "He's got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics ... Joe, just go about what you do so well and don't let them weak and frightened."

But Rogan finds Trump a lot less dynamic, revealing in early July that he never had any interest in hosting him. "I've had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I've said no every time," he said on the Lex Friedman Podcast. Now, Rogan is turning heads for accusing Trump of drug abuse.