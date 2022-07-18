Joe Rogan Heats Up Donald Trump Feud With Drug-Use Claim
Joe Rogan is no fan of Donald Trump. That might come as a surprise to many, considering the podcaster has become a popular figure among the right in recent years. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Rogan drew criticism from the scientific community and other prominent figures for questioning vaccines and other preventive measures, Rolling Stone reported. The controversy blew up when Neil Young pulled his music from Spotify after accusing the streaming giant of enabling Rogan, also noted by Rolling Stone at the time.
While Rogan's opinions put him at odds with liberals, they had the opposite effect on conservatives — particularly those who supported the then-president. But that wasn't the only instance involving Rogan that divided Democrats and Republicans. Rogan also caught flak for his recurrent use of racial slurs on "The Joe Rogan Experience," for which he apologized in a February Instagram video. Trump defended Rogan's use of the N-word, urging the "popular and interesting guy" to stand by it. "He's got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics ... Joe, just go about what you do so well and don't let them weak and frightened."
But Rogan finds Trump a lot less dynamic, revealing in early July that he never had any interest in hosting him. "I've had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I've said no every time," he said on the Lex Friedman Podcast. Now, Rogan is turning heads for accusing Trump of drug abuse.
Joe Rogan accuses Donald Trump of using Adderall
While discussing Donald Trump's sleeping habits, Joe Rogan engaged in some wild speculation during his interview with comedian Tom Segura in a July 14 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience." Trump is well-known for only getting about four hours of shut-eye a night, as his doctor told reporters in January 2018, Canada's Global News reported. When Segura brought up that fact — as well as Trump's high-energy levels — Rogan held nothing back. "It's because he's on Adderall! Do you think he's on Adderall?" Rogan asked, referring to the prescription drug used to treat ADHD. Segura had an equally assertive answer. "Yes. I do only because there were multiple people who used to work on 'The Apprentice' that were like, 'He was ****ing gassed up for shoots,'" Segura said.
While there is no hard evidence Trump has a drug dependency, crew members on Trump's old show have indeed accused the former president of using. The most prominent is stand-up comedian and former "Celebrity Apprentice" staffer Noel Casler, who says he has seen Trump use Adderall recreationally, in addition to other substances. "I'm not a doctor, just a guy who saw Trump snort Adderall and who knows he has a decades long stimulant/benzos addiction," Casler tweeted in 2020. Casler has also accused Trump of using illegal drugs. "The first time I was on a show where Trump snorted cocaine was VH1 Fashion Rocks in 2000 ... Adderall snorting was on 'Celebrity Apprentice' tapings," he tweeted.