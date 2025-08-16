Unfiltered Photos Of Trump That Make Him Look Older Than Ever
Donald Trump has been sporting the same #iconic look for decades, and as a result, we typically don't think of him as an aging man so much as a tan — very tan — and blond – very blond — one. Sure enough, though, the big 8-0 started creeping up on the president fast after he turned 79 in 2025, and every once in a while, we see a pic that shows it.
We have no doubts that Trump views his July 2025 golf tour to Scotland as a major win (after all, he got to promote his personal business empire while doing POTUS things on the side). However, not even the president can truly have it all, and it appeared that Trump's MUA skipped the trip. As a result, he was significantly less bronzed and spritely-looking than usual.
TBH, maybe that was by design. After all, as noted by AP, Trump did once say of Scotland, "Maybe in my very old age, I'll go there and do the most beautiful thing you've ever seen." Perhaps skipping the bronzer was a way of proving he'd done just that. Mazels, we guess.
Close-ups of Donald Trump in Scotland weren't super flattering
Okay, so it's not exactly unheard of for Donald Trump to skip his usual makeup routine and let his skin breathe while he's on the golf course. Au contraire, we've seen countless unflattering makeup-free golf outings from the president. That said, there's no question that he looked even older when opening Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen. In addition to the general paleness, his skin also looked a little splotchy — and this time, it wasn't because of his poor application skills.
Donald's hair looked super wispy when he met the EU president
Like we said, Donald Trump's 2025 golf tour was interspersed with a little official business as well, and on July 27, he met with European Union President Ursula von der Leyen. As he would do the following day, he slapped on some bronzer — but we're not talking about that right now.
What put Trump's age on blast during his meeting with von der Leyen was his hair, which appeared to be thinning more than ever. Sadly, even the humidity wasn't on his side, because instead of giving him some much-needed volume, it only made things more noticeable. Hello, flyaways.
Donald's tan was back with a bang when he met the British PM
Okay, so now, the bronzer. While Donald Trump seemed to get his hair to play nice the day after his meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, his meeting with British PM Keir Starmer wasn't entirely incident-free on the beauty front. "The Apprentice" star slapped on some bronzer, but the application was ... not great.
As is often the case, Trump's Cheetos-inspired bronzer wasn't particularly well-blended. However, what added to his age was the fact that it didn't settle into his crow's feet and 11 lines, leaving them noticeably white against an otherwise orange canvas. No further comment.
Donald looked exhausted post-Scotland
Unfortunately for Donald Trump, his golf tour couldn't last forever. He was met by the
bane of his existence free press when he returned to the White House — and boy, did that take him out.
In a conversation with the press that saw him get catty with CNN's Kaitlan Collins once again, this time hushing her for asking about the Epstein files, Trump appeared exhausted. Unfortunately, his self-applied blotchy bronzer hadn't gotten any better either, which meant those 11 lines and crow's feet were emphasized once more.
Donald's brows gave away his age at the Club World Cup final
Segueing to an honorary mention prior to Donald Trump's golf tour, we have his appearance at the FIFA Club World Cup final. While Melania Trump's massive shades got most of the attention, we couldn't help but notice just how white Donald's hair appeared to be. Not on his head, mind — that was white, too, but we all know Donald's bleaching schedule is a full-time job, so we can't attribute it all to age. However, it was his eyebrows we noticed most.
In short, Trump's brows were almost giving Santa Claus vibes. Here's hoping Melania didn't think so.