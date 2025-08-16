Unfiltered Photos Of Trump That Make Him Look Older Than Ever

Donald Trump has been sporting the same #iconic look for decades, and as a result, we typically don't think of him as an aging man so much as a tan — very tan — and blond – very blond — one. Sure enough, though, the big 8-0 started creeping up on the president fast after he turned 79 in 2025, and every once in a while, we see a pic that shows it.

We have no doubts that Trump views his July 2025 golf tour to Scotland as a major win (after all, he got to promote his personal business empire while doing POTUS things on the side). However, not even the president can truly have it all, and it appeared that Trump's MUA skipped the trip. As a result, he was significantly less bronzed and spritely-looking than usual.

TBH, maybe that was by design. After all, as noted by AP, Trump did once say of Scotland, "Maybe in my very old age, I'll go there and do the most beautiful thing you've ever seen." Perhaps skipping the bronzer was a way of proving he'd done just that. Mazels, we guess.