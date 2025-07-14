Melania Trump's 'Hideous' Shades At FIFA Club World Cup Final Aren't Helping Those Body Double Rumors
When Melania Trump arrived at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final, she did so in a very bold choice of sunglasses. Unfortunately for FLOTUS, talk about the shades went beyond what they looked like (and even her biggest fans weren't loving them), and many used them as a segue back into the fake Melania conspiracy theory.
ICYMI, Melania's ensemble for the Club World Cup final was slightly different from the uber-classic style she's known for. Instead of a super polished 'do, her hair was styled in a more casual, messy bun. She topped that off with what seemed to be a pair of white DiorNuit sunglasses, and TBH, when she'd gone for similar styles in black, they'd actually looked pretty chic. However, with the white giving us flashbacks to Johnny Depp's "Willy Wonka," we're not surprised that a number of netizens weren't super keen on them — or the fact that she was pictured wearing them indoors, for that matter. "Love our beautiful and classy FLOTUS, but not so much those large sunglasses. Why would she be wearing them inside. Odd actually!" wrote a user on X, formerly Twitter. Another was in agreement there, chiming, "I love her but I don't love the sunglasses! And I was always taught that it was rude to wear them indoors around other people. I wonder if she had an eye issue?"
And then, of course, there was the not-so-keen-on-Melania camp, which speculated that the sunnies were a sign that Melania was using a body double. "Is it real Melania or dupe Melania? Lol," one Redditor joked. "I've heard rumours any time you see him with sunglasses/smiling a lot Melania, it's a double. I would believe that, they lie about everything else," mused another. Others wondered if Melania had some work done.
Melania actually removed the sunglasses a few times
It's not exactly surprising that the fake Melania Trump conspiracy theories went into overdrive after her Club World Cup appearance. After all, the same has happened in the past when she's had major sunnies moments (who can forget the morning after her husband's 2024 victory, when she was also pictured indoors rocking a massive pair?). However, tempting as it may be to say that Donald Trump had taken one of his clone staffers to the final, the first lady herself put those rumors to bed by taking off her glasses a few times during the game.
In addition to being spotted at one point with her glasses pushed atop her head during the game itself, when it came time to pose for photos with her husband, FIFA president Gianni Infantino, and his wife Leena Al Ashqar, Melania once again popped her sunnies up. And, while the possibility that Melania had work done on her eye area was a tempting theory — after all, just days prior when she had been photographed in Texas in the wake of the devastating floods, she'd alternated between a (notably unbranded) baseball cap pulled low over her eyes and another pair of oversized sunglasses — it certainly didn't look as though that was the case. On the contrary, the first lady's eye makeup was flawless.
So, what's with the sunnies? Our bet is Melania simply wanted to use them for their intended purpose and shield her from the sun — and the fact that they had such large temples, which prevented any paps from seeing her eyes behind them, was merely a plus. That said, one thing's for sure: Melania's DiorNuit glasses weren't FLOTUS's attempt at going incognito. In fact, we're willing to bet the opposite is true.