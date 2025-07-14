Melania Trump's 'Hideous' Shades At FIFA Club World Cup Final Aren't Helping Those Body Double Rumors

When Melania Trump arrived at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final, she did so in a very bold choice of sunglasses. Unfortunately for FLOTUS, talk about the shades went beyond what they looked like (and even her biggest fans weren't loving them), and many used them as a segue back into the fake Melania conspiracy theory.

ICYMI, Melania's ensemble for the Club World Cup final was slightly different from the uber-classic style she's known for. Instead of a super polished 'do, her hair was styled in a more casual, messy bun. She topped that off with what seemed to be a pair of white DiorNuit sunglasses, and TBH, when she'd gone for similar styles in black, they'd actually looked pretty chic. However, with the white giving us flashbacks to Johnny Depp's "Willy Wonka," we're not surprised that a number of netizens weren't super keen on them — or the fact that she was pictured wearing them indoors, for that matter. "Love our beautiful and classy FLOTUS, but not so much those large sunglasses. Why would she be wearing them inside. Odd actually!" wrote a user on X, formerly Twitter. Another was in agreement there, chiming, "I love her but I don't love the sunglasses! And I was always taught that it was rude to wear them indoors around other people. I wonder if she had an eye issue?"

And then, of course, there was the not-so-keen-on-Melania camp, which speculated that the sunnies were a sign that Melania was using a body double. "Is it real Melania or dupe Melania? Lol," one Redditor joked. "I've heard rumours any time you see him with sunglasses/smiling a lot Melania, it's a double. I would believe that, they lie about everything else," mused another. Others wondered if Melania had some work done.