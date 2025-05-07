Trump Forgot To Blend His 'Cheetos' Bronzer Again & It's Painful To See
Donald Trump's infamous orange hue certainly isn't new. It was widely joked about long before his second presidency began. It somehow seems to be getting more intense than ever these days. We've all become so accustomed to the president's face being a bizarre, unnatural color that we rarely even comment on it anymore. Yet, it would likely elicit shock and concern should another person turn such a shade. Despite all of this, Trump has recently proven that he can still surprise us with just how intense his makeup application can get.
Gosh, he looks terrible. 😱 pic.twitter.com/fVSeaKlzP3
— Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) May 6, 2025
On May 6, 2025, Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Plenty of details of this meeting have been making the rounds online, but there was one that Trump surely didn't expect. His unblended makeup is getting attention. Trump's heavy bronzer is almost always a very visibly different shade than the rest of him. Yet, this time, in particular, it has prompted plenty of negative feedback. Trump has been signaling that he's ready for summer with his extra tan makeup lately, but this one really takes the cake — or should we say — the Cheetos. As one X user put it, "I just don't understand why he insists on this Cheeto dust shade."
The reasoning behind Trump's affinity for bronzer remains a mystery
Folks on X didn't hold back when photos of Donald Trump's bad makeup day started to circulate. "Lot of bronzer that didn't match his skin tone or tanner" wrote one X user. "That is a real, unaltered photo from this morning. Oompa [Loompas] are like 'man, he looks ridiculous,'" joked another. One commenter asked, "Why do they never use the same amount of bronzer on his ears and hands as they do on his face? Like, for realsies, how has he been in the public spotlight this long and can't find a decent make-up artist? Or does he do it himself and just fires anyone that makes a comment?"
We'll likely never truly understand why Trump has such strange preferences with his makeup. One revealing detail in his medical report did hint at a possible reason he packs on the bronzer: he reportedly has rosacea. Still, Trump's medical report reignited rumors about his height and suggested that it may be full of lies about his height and weight, so it's difficult to know if the report is actually truthful. Either way, Trump clearly knows that folks make fun of his makeup, and he continues to do it anyway. So, we can only assume that, for some strange reason, he loves looking orange.