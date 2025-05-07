Trump Forgot To Blend His 'Cheetos' Bronzer Again & It's Painful To See

Donald Trump's infamous orange hue certainly isn't new. It was widely joked about long before his second presidency began. It somehow seems to be getting more intense than ever these days. We've all become so accustomed to the president's face being a bizarre, unnatural color that we rarely even comment on it anymore. Yet, it would likely elicit shock and concern should another person turn such a shade. Despite all of this, Trump has recently proven that he can still surprise us with just how intense his makeup application can get.

On May 6, 2025, Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Plenty of details of this meeting have been making the rounds online, but there was one that Trump surely didn't expect. His unblended makeup is getting attention. Trump's heavy bronzer is almost always a very visibly different shade than the rest of him. Yet, this time, in particular, it has prompted plenty of negative feedback. Trump has been signaling that he's ready for summer with his extra tan makeup lately, but this one really takes the cake — or should we say — the Cheetos. As one X user put it, "I just don't understand why he insists on this Cheeto dust shade."

