Trump's Medical Report Reignites Biggest Rumor About Him (& We Bet Barron Is Rolling His Eyes)

Donald Trump is tall, but he's not Barron Trump tall — and he's joked in the past about not wanting to be pictured alongside his youngest child for all the world to see that. Even so, the president's medical records being published means we officially know Donald's actual height. Barron, it's time to breathe a sigh of relief.

Advertisement

When Donald was arrested in New York in April 2023, he was recorded as being 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds. His height and weight claims set the internet ablaze again when he was booked into Fulton County Jail in August 2023. This time, he wanted everyone to believe that he stood at 6 feet, 3 inches and weighed 215 pounds. Roughly 20 months later, the White House released a summary of his health report after his physical examination by his official physician, and he stuck with the story that he's somehow gained an inch in height since his first arrest (his weight was listed as 224 pounds). Granted, we actually would have thought he would bump those inches up a bit more again, even if some pics of him next to Barack Obama seem to show them at almost the same height. In his medical report back in 2016, Obama's height was listed at 73.5 inches, or 6 feet, 1.5 inches).

Advertisement

Whether 6-foot-3 or 6-foot-2 (or, ahem, 6-foot-1), unfortunately for Donald, neither is anywhere near Barron's towering stature, which is estimated to be between 6-foot-7 and 6-foot-9 (and given that some men continue growing in their late teens and early twenties, there's still a possibility for him to get even taller). At the very least, the president is taller than both of his daughters. Ivanka Trump is said to be 5-foot-10, and Tiffany Trump 5-foot-8. Small wins.