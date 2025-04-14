Trump's Medical Report Reignites Biggest Rumor About Him (& We Bet Barron Is Rolling His Eyes)
Donald Trump is tall, but he's not Barron Trump tall — and he's joked in the past about not wanting to be pictured alongside his youngest child for all the world to see that. Even so, the president's medical records being published means we officially know Donald's actual height. Barron, it's time to breathe a sigh of relief.
When Donald was arrested in New York in April 2023, he was recorded as being 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds. His height and weight claims set the internet ablaze again when he was booked into Fulton County Jail in August 2023. This time, he wanted everyone to believe that he stood at 6 feet, 3 inches and weighed 215 pounds. Roughly 20 months later, the White House released a summary of his health report after his physical examination by his official physician, and he stuck with the story that he's somehow gained an inch in height since his first arrest (his weight was listed as 224 pounds). Granted, we actually would have thought he would bump those inches up a bit more again, even if some pics of him next to Barack Obama seem to show them at almost the same height. In his medical report back in 2016, Obama's height was listed at 73.5 inches, or 6 feet, 1.5 inches).
Whether 6-foot-3 or 6-foot-2 (or, ahem, 6-foot-1), unfortunately for Donald, neither is anywhere near Barron's towering stature, which is estimated to be between 6-foot-7 and 6-foot-9 (and given that some men continue growing in their late teens and early twenties, there's still a possibility for him to get even taller). At the very least, the president is taller than both of his daughters. Ivanka Trump is said to be 5-foot-10, and Tiffany Trump 5-foot-8. Small wins.
There was one not-so-humble brag in Trump's medical report
While Barron Trump might roll his eyes at his dad over the medical report, we have a sneaky suspicion the president's granddaughter Kai Trump might giggle a little as well. This, after the mention of Donald's success on the golf course.
ICYMI, Donald's health report ended with the sentence, "President Trump's days include participation in multiple meetings, public appearances, press availability, and frequent victories in golf events." While there's no question that golf is a strenuous activity, we can't help but wonder if knowing about Donald's wins was all that necessary. Then again, perhaps the mention was aimed at the president's critics. After all, there's been a ton of anger over his golfing commitments, which in one case stopped him from going to an arrival ceremony for the bodies of four soldiers who died during training in Lithuania. Maybe his team believed it was important to re-brand his golfing success as pivotal to his health and thus, unmissable.
As for how Kai fits in to all of this, the president's eldest granddaughter is known to be passionate about golf. She's also given her YouTube subscribers a glimpse into their competitiveness on the course — and though she's shown Donald's softer side in the process, we have no doubts they probably spar with one another as well. Luckily for Kai, her height probably isn't playing into any playful teasing. At 5-foot-9, she's certainly tall, but nowhere near as tall as Barron. Then again, neither is Donald.