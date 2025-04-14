Trump Signals He's Ready For Summer In A Way Only He Can (Hint: It's His Makeup)
To gear up for summer, Donald Trump appeared to change his makeup routine with a darker skin tone. He also seemingly wanted to look extra-nice when meeting with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele. The pair were seen shaking hands outside the White House before sitting down to discuss politics in the Oval Office. Bukele had dubbed himself the "world's coolest dictator," and Trump's bronzed summer hue signaled that he was eager to keep pace by attempting to look cool himself.
The meeting reportedly went off rather smoothly between the two politicians, but POTUS's uneven skin coloring was anything but smooth. Trump's ears and the side of his head were noticeably lighter than the dark patches where makeup had been liberally applied. The uneven skin coloring did not go unnoticed by people on X, formerly Twitter. "He's one spray away from qualifying as a traffic cone," one person joked in response to footage of Trump greeting Bukele. "Turns out 'Golden Age' was actually a reference to his favorite tanning spray flavor," another wrote. "Never go Nuclear Dorito," a Twitterati member said. The meeting came a few weeks after Trump had an unflattering makeup-free golf weekend, so perhaps the American president was trying to avoid a repeat of his pink-faced pics from that break.
On April 5, Trump sported an au naturel look while hitting the links at his Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter. A photo was posted of him posing alongside golfer Brad Faxon in the clubhouse while wearing a white golf shirt and a red MAGA hat. Trump was criticized for how old he looked without the bronzing concealer and for prioritizing golf over the economy. That was not the only time his no-makeup appearance had people raising their eyebrows.
Donald Trump gets roasted for no makeup and too much makeup
Donald Trump left the orange-tinged makeup at home when he was photographed in golf gear at Mar-a-Lago on March 2. The president rocked a white golf shirt, a white MAGA hat, and a fresh, untouched face for the occasion. Snaps of the event were shared on X, and while Trump may get roasted for going overboard with the spray tan/bronzer, he gets it even worse when going makeup-free. "He looks like death warmed over," one X user flatly stated. Another had a theory as to why POTUS decided to forego covering up his blemishes. "He's too busy tanking the economy to put on makeup," they wrote.
Trump at Mar-a-Lago without his orange makeup. pic.twitter.com/ApaShNerx0
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 3, 2025
Leading up to the election, Trump found time to apply makeup and was quite liberal with the application. As part of a publicity stunt that was a direct response to Joe Biden calling his supporters "garbage," Trump cosplayed as a garbage man by driving around in a Trump-branded garbage truck on October 30, 2024. He wore a high visibility neon orange vest, which wasn't the only bright orange part of his ensemble. Trump's orange makeup fail had everyone saying he picked the wrong Halloween costume. "One of the best Oompah-Loompah Halloween costumes I've ever seen!" one person tweeted alongside a photo of the then-presidential nominee speaking to the press in the orange vest, which was only a few shades brighter than his makeup-covered face.