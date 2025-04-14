Trump Signals He's Ready For Summer In A Way Only He Can (Hint: It's His Makeup)

To gear up for summer, Donald Trump appeared to change his makeup routine with a darker skin tone. He also seemingly wanted to look extra-nice when meeting with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele. The pair were seen shaking hands outside the White House before sitting down to discuss politics in the Oval Office. Bukele had dubbed himself the "world's coolest dictator," and Trump's bronzed summer hue signaled that he was eager to keep pace by attempting to look cool himself.

The meeting reportedly went off rather smoothly between the two politicians, but POTUS's uneven skin coloring was anything but smooth. Trump's ears and the side of his head were noticeably lighter than the dark patches where makeup had been liberally applied. The uneven skin coloring did not go unnoticed by people on X, formerly Twitter. "He's one spray away from qualifying as a traffic cone," one person joked in response to footage of Trump greeting Bukele. "Turns out 'Golden Age' was actually a reference to his favorite tanning spray flavor," another wrote. "Never go Nuclear Dorito," a Twitterati member said. The meeting came a few weeks after Trump had an unflattering makeup-free golf weekend, so perhaps the American president was trying to avoid a repeat of his pink-faced pics from that break.

On April 5, Trump sported an au naturel look while hitting the links at his Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter. A photo was posted of him posing alongside golfer Brad Faxon in the clubhouse while wearing a white golf shirt and a red MAGA hat. Trump was criticized for how old he looked without the bronzing concealer and for prioritizing golf over the economy. That was not the only time his no-makeup appearance had people raising their eyebrows.