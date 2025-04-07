Trump's Unflattering Makeup-Free Golf Weekend Gets Put On Blast

Donald Trump had a laid-back weekend on the golf course and opted to go makeup-free while enjoying his time on the links, which led to him being bashed online. Pro golfer Brad Faxon posted a photo alongside POTUS to his Instagram page on April 5. The snap was taken in the clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, where Trump rocked a white golf shirt and a red MAGA hat while flashing a giant smile for the camera. It was a rare moment for Trump, as he was seen without makeup, and the president caught backlash online. "Old man looks like a wax statue," one follower commented on Faxon's upload. People also took serious exception to the timing of Trump's golfing weekend.

On April 6, Trump posted a quick seven-second clip of him teeing off to Truth Social. The footage was re-shared on X, formerly Twitter, where social media users blasted his form. "Damn dude, I might've felt a little better if it was a good swing," one person wrote. Members of the Twitterati slammed the commander-in-chief for spending his time golfing while the economy appeared to be in freefall. "Guess he's swinging for the stock market too! [cry-laughing emoji] Hope he's got a good recovery plan in his bag," an X user joked

The roasting continued when Laura Loomer tweeted that Trump had won the senior golf championship at his Jupiter golf club over the weekend. After seeing footage of his awkward swing, people bashed Trump's golf course behavior and questioned whether he actually won. "It's easy to win when you cheat," one tweeted. "-18 was his score apparently. Multiple holes in one," another joked. Only a month earlier, Trump took serious heat online for not wearing makeup and for his antics on the golf course.