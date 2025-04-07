Trump's Unflattering Makeup-Free Golf Weekend Gets Put On Blast
Donald Trump had a laid-back weekend on the golf course and opted to go makeup-free while enjoying his time on the links, which led to him being bashed online. Pro golfer Brad Faxon posted a photo alongside POTUS to his Instagram page on April 5. The snap was taken in the clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, where Trump rocked a white golf shirt and a red MAGA hat while flashing a giant smile for the camera. It was a rare moment for Trump, as he was seen without makeup, and the president caught backlash online. "Old man looks like a wax statue," one follower commented on Faxon's upload. People also took serious exception to the timing of Trump's golfing weekend.
On April 6, Trump posted a quick seven-second clip of him teeing off to Truth Social. The footage was re-shared on X, formerly Twitter, where social media users blasted his form. "Damn dude, I might've felt a little better if it was a good swing," one person wrote. Members of the Twitterati slammed the commander-in-chief for spending his time golfing while the economy appeared to be in freefall. "Guess he's swinging for the stock market too! [cry-laughing emoji] Hope he's got a good recovery plan in his bag," an X user joked
The roasting continued when Laura Loomer tweeted that Trump had won the senior golf championship at his Jupiter golf club over the weekend. After seeing footage of his awkward swing, people bashed Trump's golf course behavior and questioned whether he actually won. "It's easy to win when you cheat," one tweeted. "-18 was his score apparently. Multiple holes in one," another joked. Only a month earlier, Trump took serious heat online for not wearing makeup and for his antics on the golf course.
Donald Trump was mocked for lying about his golf game
A month before winning the Senior Golf Championship at his course, Donald Trump didn't wear makeup at an event at Mar-a-Lago. On March 2, Lara Trump shared an Instagram photo of the president wearing a white golf shirt and matching baseball cap while addressing the Mar-a-Lago crowd with Elon Musk by his side. He got trashed online when photos from the event, which was a rare occasion to see Donald without his usual orange-tinged makeup, were shared on X. "Christ, maybe he should wear it after all," one X user replied, referring to Donald's makeup. "He looks like death warmed over," another person commented.
Donald took home some hardware on the green a couple of weeks later when he announced on Truth Social that he had won the club championship at his Trump International Golf Club. He said it was "probably" his "last" tournament, but that wound up being untrue, as he won the senior golf championship at this Jupiter golf course weeks later. Since becoming president, Donald has been on quite the run in 2025, cleaning up in golf tournaments. He won the senior club championship at Trump International West Palm Beach in January, but the Palm Beach Post reported that nobody came forward to say that they saw him accomplish this feat; instead, they learned about it when Donald's name appeared in the top slot on the leaderboard.
Donald's spurious claims about his golfing prowess were mocked by Joe Biden in March 2024. Taking to Truth Social, Donald boasted about winning both the club trophy and the senior club championship at his Palm Beach golf course. "I WON BOTH!" he wrote. Biden posted a screenshot of the post to X. "Congratulations, Donald. Quite the accomplishment," Biden dryly replied.