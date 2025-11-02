Speaker Mike Johnson's Tuned-Up Look Once Sparked Plastic Surgery Rumors
Plastic surgery rumors continue to follow members of Trumpland, as even Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson is suspected of having some cosmetic procedures performed. Johnson appeared on Fox News in March to speak about the economy. "The adults are back in the room, and we are going to turn this economy around," he said while making an analogy about Donald Trump correcting course for the country being similar to an aircraft carrier. Clips of Johnson's appearance were shared online, and many people were too distracted by his puffed-out face to care about his talking points.
The member of Congress was absolutely roasted on X, with many folks wondering why his cheeks and lips looked larger than usual. "He's so botched," one member of the Twitterati commented. "Did he get Botox?" another asked. Some commenters believed Johnson had undergone the Mar-a-Lago face transformation, similar to Karoline Leavitt and other members of the Trump administration. "He got the mar a lago glow up," an X user joked. Others thought Johnson's glam'd up look owed more to exterior intervention and believed he had followed Trump's example and packed on the bronzer. "He dipped into his cult leaders bronzer," one viewer joked. Perhaps it was just TV makeup, but Johnson's face did have a dark, uneven hue, as the areas around his temples were much lighter than his cheeks and nose.
The following month, Johnson's seemingly cosmetically-enhanced face became a warning sign for other members of Trump's crew. "All these dudes are the reason Maga women look the way they do. They go extra with the Botox, fillers, surgeries," one X user wrote, referring to Johnson. It may have been easy to explain his appearance as a couple of bad TV makeup days, but the puffy-bronzed look continued.
The shutdown did not shut down surgery rumors
At the onset of the government shutdowns, Mike Johnson was making headlines for defending Donald Trump's administration, and he caused online chatter for being suspected of having Trump family-like work done on his face. When the shutdown hit Day 22 in October 2025, Johnson spoke to the press and placed the blame on the other political party. "Democrats keep making history, but they're doing it for all the wrong reasons," he said, per ABC News. There was not only tension between the Republicans and Democrats, but reportedly the protracted shutdown had caused inner turmoil within the Trump administration.
Earlier in the month, the Speaker of the House of Representatives addressed the press and pointed the finger at the Dems for dragging out the shutdown. Clips of Johnson's presser were shared on X, where multiple members were more concerned with his appearance than his talking points. Observers noticed that the lawyer's face looked puffy, and he had rosy cheeks. "What's wrong with Mike Johnson's face these days? Botox? He's been blushing for a couple weeks now... cosmetic surgery?" one user asked. Other people shared theories that Johnson had undergone cosmetic procedures, and they weren't limited to Botox; folks also noticed his lips looked plump. "I thought the same. He could barely open his mouth. Flat affect," an observer wrote.
As Johnson continued to be at the forefront of shutdown discussions, many people continued noticing his seemingly doctor-enhanced face. At one press conference, they compared the speaker to a nearby female member of Trumpland. "Mike Johnson has more Botox than that gal standing there admiring him," one person wrote while retweeting a clip of his press conference.