Speaker Mike Johnson's Tuned-Up Look Once Sparked Plastic Surgery Rumors

At the onset of the government shutdowns, Mike Johnson was making headlines for defending Donald Trump's administration, and he caused online chatter for being suspected of having Trump family-like work done on his face. When the shutdown hit Day 22 in October 2025, Johnson spoke to the press and placed the blame on the other political party. "Democrats keep making history, but they're doing it for all the wrong reasons," he said, per ABC News. There was not only tension between the Republicans and Democrats, but reportedly the protracted shutdown had caused inner turmoil within the Trump administration.

Earlier in the month, the Speaker of the House of Representatives addressed the press and pointed the finger at the Dems for dragging out the shutdown. Clips of Johnson's presser were shared on X, where multiple members were more concerned with his appearance than his talking points. Observers noticed that the lawyer's face looked puffy, and he had rosy cheeks. "What's wrong with Mike Johnson's face these days? Botox? He's been blushing for a couple weeks now... cosmetic surgery?" one user asked. Other people shared theories that Johnson had undergone cosmetic procedures, and they weren't limited to Botox; folks also noticed his lips looked plump. "I thought the same. He could barely open his mouth. Flat affect," an observer wrote.

As Johnson continued to be at the forefront of shutdown discussions, many people continued noticing his seemingly doctor-enhanced face. At one press conference, they compared the speaker to a nearby female member of Trumpland. "Mike Johnson has more Botox than that gal standing there admiring him," one person wrote while retweeting a clip of his press conference.