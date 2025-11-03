Star Athletes Who Were Arrested So Far In 2025

The following article contains references to violence and suicide.

Considering the number of sports stars who are currently behind bars, it sometimes seems like athletes have a hidden gene that makes them more prone to dumb decisions. Of course, that's not really the case; FiveThirtyEight reported that NFL players, for instance, make up just 13% of the national average arrest rate for men aged 25 to 29. Like Hollywood celebrities, it's more probable that athletes simply get more attention for their crimes than the average citizen. Also like movie stars, they receive ridiculous amounts of money for creating entertainment and are often surrounded by people whose job it is to insulate them from accountability and reality in general.

Additionally, sports stars tend to live in a testosterone-fueled world where their careers involve daily forms of sweaty violence, living in a kind of arrested development. When they retire, they return to a world without the adrenaline and hostility they once participated in, so it makes a kind of twisted sense that some of them would pursue reckless behavior, from intoxication and fighting to speeding and gambling.

Looking at the athletes who were arrested in 2024, 2025 essentially said, "Hold my beer."