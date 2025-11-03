Star Athletes Who Were Arrested So Far In 2025
The following article contains references to violence and suicide.
Considering the number of sports stars who are currently behind bars, it sometimes seems like athletes have a hidden gene that makes them more prone to dumb decisions. Of course, that's not really the case; FiveThirtyEight reported that NFL players, for instance, make up just 13% of the national average arrest rate for men aged 25 to 29. Like Hollywood celebrities, it's more probable that athletes simply get more attention for their crimes than the average citizen. Also like movie stars, they receive ridiculous amounts of money for creating entertainment and are often surrounded by people whose job it is to insulate them from accountability and reality in general.
Additionally, sports stars tend to live in a testosterone-fueled world where their careers involve daily forms of sweaty violence, living in a kind of arrested development. When they retire, they return to a world without the adrenaline and hostility they once participated in, so it makes a kind of twisted sense that some of them would pursue reckless behavior, from intoxication and fighting to speeding and gambling.
Looking at the athletes who were arrested in 2024, 2025 essentially said, "Hold my beer."
Robert Quinn
Almost as soon as the Philadelphia Eagles chose to cut the last two non-guaranteed years of defensive end Robert Quinn's contract, the former St. Louis Rams player began to find himself in trouble. Quinn was one of several athletes arrested in 2023. In August of that year, the NFL star was arrested and charged after crashing into a parked car, assaulting the woman who'd been sitting inside it, driving away, and then crashing into another vehicle before again fleeing — this time on foot. He was back in the news for something pretty similar in 2025.
In the early morning of January 10, Quinn crashed his truck into a parked car and then attempted to flee the scene in a separate vehicle. When the police intercepted him before he could, an incoherent Quinn attempted to fight the cops, which was a predictably bad decision. He is slated for trial in December.
Kyren Lacy
Kyren Lacy, a celebrated wide receiver for the LSU Tigers, had a bright career ahead of him that was sadly dimmed by dumb driving. Lacy was going 88 mph in a 40 mph zone, illegally crossing the centerline to pass multiple vehicles, which ultimately caused an accident. In a desperate act of avoidance, one car swerved into oncoming traffic and suffered a head-on collision, killing the 78-year-old driver in the process. Lacy fled the scene.
After communications with the police and his lawyers, Lacy turned himself in on January 12 and was charged with reckless operation of a vehicle, negligent homicide, and felony hit-and-run with death. Just two days before his court hearing, Lacy fired a gun into the ground during an argument with a family member, fleeing when the police arrived. The police caught up with his vehicle when it crashed and discovered he'd used the gun to take his own life.
Kadarius Toney
Wide receiver Kadarius Toney had a short, controversial, and tumultuous time in the NFL despite setting records with the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2024, he was ultimately released by the Chiefs and later the Cleveland Browns. This was likely a wise move, because it wasn't long before Toney was arrested under disturbing circumstances.
Toney's girlfriend placed a frantic 911 call just after noon on January 14, alleging that he had strangled her while she was holding onto their daughter; she was also seven months pregnant at the time. She called from the neighbor's house, having run there barefoot after Toney allegedly took her phone to prevent her from calling the police, who later confirmed red marks on her neck and hemorrhaging in her eyes. Toney was arrested on February 6 on charges of aggravated assault and obstructing 911 calls.
Darrell Armstrong
Orlando Magic legend Darrell Armstrong played 14 seasons in the NBA, including with the Dallas Mavericks, where he was hired to the assistant coaching staff. At least, until the Mavericks removed his name from their website in 2025.
Police responded to a call early in the morning of February 15 after Armstrong allegedly pistol-whipped and threatened to shoot his girlfriend following an argument. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was released on bond.
This was not Armstrong's first encounter with the law. He was arrested in 2003 after fighting with a female cop. The case was later thrown out of court. Police had visited the apartment where Armstrong was arrested in 2025 twice before, according to police records — in 2019, when a woman accused him of assault, and in 2022, when Armstrong was a witness to a violent incident (via WFAA).
Chris Kluwe
Beloved NFL punter Chris Kluwe of the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, and the Oakland Raiders is known for getting into what civil rights activist John Lewis used to call "good trouble." He has a history of advocating for labor and LGBTQ+ rights, even filing an amicus brief to the Supreme Court in support of same-sex marriage.
On February 18, Kluwe attended a city council meeting in his hometown of Huntington Beach, California, to protest the installation of a plaque honoring MAGA and Donald Trump. "MAGA is profoundly corrupt, unmistakably anti-democracy, and, most importantly, MAGA is explicitly a Nazi movement," he told the assembly (per The Guardian), adding, "You may have replaced a swastika with a red hat but that is what it is." He then engaged in an act of deliberate civil disobedience that got him arrested (and reportedly fired from his coaching job).
LeShon Johnson
NFL running back LeShon Johnson mainly played for the Arizona Cardinals before lymphoma interrupted his career, which he finished in the XFL. Unfortunately, Johnson has had an unsavory penchant for dogfighting throughout his life, and in 2004 was charged in what investigators at the time considered the biggest illegal dogfighting operation they'd encountered (via The Oklahoman). The five-year deferred sentence he received didn't seem to convince him to change his ways.
Johnson apparently outdid himself, with the Department of Justice announcing in March 2025 that it had seized 190 dogs and arrested the former NFL star, charging him with animal cruelty and many other things. After a trial in August, Johnson was convicted on six felony counts of violating the Animal Welfare Act with his vast operation, which included gambling and breeding on top of the abusive dog fights.
Rafael Furcal
MLB shortstop Rafael Furcal, known for his time with the Atlanta Braves, the L.A. Dodgers, and the St. Louis Cardinals, was known for having a great arm. "It's like it defies gravity," pitcher Terry Mulholland told ESPN of Furcal's throws. That's why it was incredibly dangerous when Furcal threw rocks at someone during a road rage incident.
Furcal and a fellow driver got into an altercation in the parking lot of a grocery store after narrowly avoiding a crash. Furcal exited his vehicle and began picking up and throwing stones at the other driver, injuring his hand when the alleged victim tried to protect his face and body. Furcal fled the scene and was later arrested and charged but maintained that he was protecting himself from the other driver, who came at him with a box cutter.
Kelvin Joseph
NFL cornerback Kelvin Joseph played for the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins before drifting around different teams and ultimately landing with the DC Defenders of the UFL. His future is in question, though, after a tragic early-morning car accident on June 7, in which Joseph crashed into a motorcyclist, killing a 27-year-old mother of two as she drove home from work. Johnson received a felony charge of collision involving death and a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Despite this, his bail was set at just $26,000, and he was released on bond the next day (via Fox 4 News). This was seen as an insult to the victim's family, who has launched a wrongful death lawsuit against Johnson. Two businesses are also named in the lawsuit for serving Johnson alcohol and letting him drive home after he was visibly intoxicated.
Adam 'Pacman' Jones
Former NFL cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones has been known for off-the-field issues, having legal problems throughout his 13 seasons playing for the Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, and Cincinnati Bengals. In fact, he led the league with 10 arrests as of October 2025, incidents which were often fueled by alcohol. On June 7, he got into an argument at a bar, tried to leave the scene when police arrived, then allegedly assaulted officers while being arrested.
Jones was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and assault of a police officer, though he pleaded not guilty. However, bodycam footage released by TMZ seemed to show Jones trying to hit one cop in the face with his elbows, landing one blow; you can hear the officer say, "My lip is bleeding." He also launched a profane tirade against the police at the bar and in the cop car.
B.J. Penn
MMA fighter and UFC lightweight and welterweight champion B.J. Penn has had a long history of legal issues, and 2025 was perhaps the worst year yet. Penn was arrested three times in less than a week back in May, then was arrested twice in September. The arrests involved abusing his mother, violating a restraining order his mother placed against him, and violating terms for his bail by failing to appear at court.
Penn may be having a mental health crisis, as these arrests all seem related to his bizarre claim that members of his family have been replaced by imposters to steal his inheritance. Penn's mother believes he has Capgras Syndrome, a psychological condition that causes one to believe those closest to them are impostors. Penn was ordered to take a mental health exam.
Eric Bledsoe
Eric Bledsoe was a point guard in the NBA for a dozen years with the L.A. Clippers, Phoenix Suns, and Milwaukee Bucks before moving to the Chinese Basketball Association. Bledsoe has reportedly had tumultuous relationships, which has led to at least two encounters with law enforcement in 2025. No one was arrested in April when neighbors called the police after Bledsoe was seen breaking into his home; his girlfriend had supposedly locked him out following an argument.
Bledsoe was arrested in June, however, after an early-morning argument with his girlfriend on a Los Angeles freeway. The two were discovered at a gas station, where the woman's face was purportedly swollen and bruised. She told police that Bledsoe had hit her, but he refused to speak, leading to a felony domestic violence charge. He had a similar charge in 2022 that was later dropped.
KaVontae Turpin
NFL wide receiver KaVontae Turpin joined the Dallas Cowboys in 2022; they must have liked him, because they offered another three-year contract in 2025, which he signed. The Cowboys may be regretting that decision, as Turpin was arrested in early July. When he was pulled over for driving 98 mph in a 70 mph zone, according to TMZ, the police found less than two ounces of marijuana and a pistol, leading to misdemeanor charges.
Turpin was released on a small $1,500 bond and became yet another NFL star to continue playing after being arrested, with fans more worried about his injury status than his legal issues. He broke his silence in late July and held himself accountable, saying, "At the end of the day, I've just got to be better. I've got to be better with my off-the-field issues" (via Dallas Cowboys).
Gilbert Arenas
Three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas played for the Golden State Warriors before a good run with the Washington Wizards, though was not a stranger to legal issues. Arenas had an argument with teammate Jarvis Crittenton over a card game in 2009, which led to both men bringing guns into the locker room and eventually pulling them on each other; they both pleaded guilty to a felony gun charge. Arenas was back in the news in July for much bigger reasons.
Arenas was arrested for allegedly using his mansion for an illegal poker ring with a variety of shady characters, including a convicted drug trafficker, an Israeli mob boss, and others. The group was also accused of using a criminal to enforce "violent debt collection," according to prosecutors (via Los Angeles Magazine). Arenas was charged with operating an illegal gambling business and making false statements to the investigators.
Darryl 'Buster' Skrine
Cornerback Darryl "Buster" Skrine played 11 seasons with the NFL, mainly for the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns, making millions of dollars in the process. Apparently he didn't make as much money as he wanted to, though, considering his arrests for bank fraud. Skrine was arrested on August 27 in a scheme to defraud multiple women online.
"Skrine had been targeting multiple women through online dating platforms," wrote The Roswell Police Department in a press release. "Once he had established a relationship with them, Skrine would tell the victims a fictitious story about his financial troubles and ask them for money, promising to repay them from his NFL annuity." Skrine faced a whopping 18 charges related to bank fraud, and is still wanted in Canada for similar charges after being arrested in August 2023.
Adarius Hayes
Miami Hurricanes linebacker and Largo High star Adarius Hayes had a very bright future ahead of him before the college athlete committed a horrible crime at the age of 20. On August 29, Hayes turned himself in to the Largo Police Department after his Dodge Durango collided with a Kia Soul. Driving nearly 79mph in a 40mph zone, Hayes allegedly made a reckless maneuver across three lanes of traffic without signaling, leading to a crash that killed a 78-year-old woman and two children, aged 10 and four.
Hayes was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and one count of reckless driving following an investigation which concluded that, per ESPN, "Adarius Hayes' egregious speed, aggressive and reckless lane changes, and complete disregard for surrounding traffic conditions demonstrated a willful and deliberate disregard for the safety of others."
Micheal Barrow
Another linebacker for the Miami Hurricanes, Michael Barrow went on to spend 13 seasons in the NFL on teams such as the Houston Oilers, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, and Dallas Cowboys. Barrow was arrested at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in early September following a confusing and violent family argument in which he allegedly hit his wife.
There was some clarification when TMZ eventually received an unredacted copy of the incident report. Apparently, a family argument at an airport escalated when they reached the terminal, and Barrow meant to hit his 16-year-old son when he inadvertently struck his wife, who had quickly wrapped herself around the boy. Barrow's older son then wrestled with his father, leading to more violence. The case was dropped in October; however, as the Barrow family were uncooperative and also lived out of state.
Mark Sanchez
NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez mainly played for the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles throughout his 10 seasons in the league before becoming a broadcaster for Fox Sports. He was arrested on October 4 following a strange and bloody incident, which ultimately resulted in a charge of felony battery and three misdemeanors.
In a seemingly arbitrary act of violence, Sanchez accosted a 69-year-old truck driver for parking in the loading dock area of a Marriott hotel, where the man was doing contracted work. The driver pepper-sprayed Sanchez, but that did not stop the former quarterback from attacking the driver, slicing through his left cheek with a knife. In an act of self-defense, the driver stabbed Sanchez, and both men were sent to the hospital. Sanchez may have been blackout drunk, as he told investigators that he could not remember the incident in question (via CNN).
Paul Pierce
NBA legend, 10-time All-Star, and basketball hall-of-famer Paul Pierce spent 19 seasons in the league, mainly playing with the Boston Celtics. Pierce had a clean record until 2023, when he was ordered by the SEC to pay $1.4 million for making false and misleading statements about a crypto currency he profited from. Unlike many sports stars, his only involvement in a violent incident was on the receiving end, being stabbed 11 times at a dance club in 2000. Even this didn't stop him from starting every game of that season.
Perhaps Pierce deserves the benefit of the doubt regarding his arrest in October 2025 on suspicion of DUI after he was found asleep in his car on the 101 freeway in the San Fernando Valley. He said he was stuck in traffic for 45 minutes and dozed off, writing on Instagram, "I'm old, I'm tired, and I fell asleep."
Terry Rozier
NBA star Terry Rozier played for the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets before moving to the Miami Heat in 2024, but his future there is in question. The NBA placed Rozier on immediate leave following his arrest and indictment in a large-scale gambling scheme with connections to the organized crime family La Cosa Nostra. The case also involves former NBA star and coach Chauncey Billups and more than 30 others, with Rozier being specifically targeted for allegedly manipulating his performance during NBA games to influence the outcome of bets.
The main accusation against Rozier concerns a March 23, 2023, game between the Hornets and the Pelicans which he allegedly threw in order to profit off of $200,000 in prop bets he places. Rozier is said to have faked an injury during the game, resulting in his team's loss — and his wallet's win (via USA Today).