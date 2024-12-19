Athletes Who Were Arrested In 2024

The following article includes allegations of domestic and child abuse, sexual assault, substance abuse, and murder.

It's not uncommon for athletes to be lauded by society such that they're often celebrities. Many are adored by millions, as society puts professional athletes up on a pedestal. They're honored for their physical prowess and impressive abilities and are almost superhuman when compared to us mere mortals. Of course, they're not superhuman, and at the end of the day, they're people, just like everyone else.

Like many, athletes have problems, whether they're related to money, relationships, or substance abuse. It's not unheard of for athletes to find themselves on the wrong side of the law for crossing a line. While most athletes spend their entire careers without being arrested, some don't, and in 2024, numerous athletes found themselves posing for mug shots for various crimes.

The most common arrest of an athlete is for driving under the influence, but that's child's play compared to some of the charges levied in 2024. Some athletes ruined their careers as they faced accusations of assault, possession of child pornography, insurance fraud, and even murder. These athletes were all arrested in 2024, and each is alleged or has been found guilty of breaking some serious laws.