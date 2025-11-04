Teen Heartthrobs Who Definitely Don't Look Like This Anymore

After making his film debut with "A Nightmare on Elm Street," Johnny Depp quickly became a teenage heartthrob, which seemed to take him by surprise. Depp definitely wasn't a traditional pretty boy, and fans were drawn to him because of his edginess, which he was able to showcase in movies like "Edward Scissorhands" and "Ed Woods," which both helped to solidify him as a true Hollywood star. As reported by PEOPLE, Depp revealed he was uncomfortable with his heartthrob status in a documentary series about director Tim Burton, whom the actor has frequently collaborated with. "I was completely freaked out by [fame]," he said. "Paparazzi would take pictures of me. People would whisper and point their finger and stuff. I felt like sort of this raw nerve on display."

Even though Depp didn't fully embrace his fame, it's undeniable that people were enamored by him when he was rising up in Hollywood in the late '80s and '90s. Back then, he had a sharp jawline and distinctive dark eyes that seemed to stare into the souls of viewers. Today, it's evident that Depp's time in the spotlight has aged him. He now consistently rocks long hair and can usually be seen with facial hair and glasses. Furthermore, fans usually have to do a double take when he appears in films since he tends to undergo drastic transformations.

Depp is unrecognizable in movies like "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and "Alice in Wonderland." He even looks completely different from his real-life appearance as Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, which is his most popular role. For his most recent movie, "Day Drinker," Depp has undergone yet another transformation and has gray hair and striking blue contact lenses. Therefore, it's clear that Depp has changed a lot since he first appeared on screens in the '80s.