Rumors Bradley Cooper Can't Escape About His Shady Love Life
Bradley Cooper's dating history includes some of Hollywood's most beautiful stars, including Irina Shayk, Suki Waterhouse, Zoe Saldana, and most recently, Gigi Hadid, who he started dating in October 2023. Unfortunately, Cooper's romantic history has been clouded by rumors that don't always paint him in the most positive light. For example, there was the debunked accusation that he and Lady Gaga had an affair while shooting and promoting "A Star Is Born," even though he was still with Irina Shayk, who's the mother of his daughter, Lea. There's also the fact that Irina is apparently the person who introduced Cooper to Hadid in the first place, years before they started dating. Basically, his history with women reads less like a knight in shining armor, and more like a Hollywood bad boy. (By the way, Cooper and Shayk supposedly didn't break up because of Lady Gaga.)
The latest gossip involving Cooper revolves around his two-year relationship with Hadid, a runway model who shares a daughter with ex One Direction member Zayn Malik. According to Radar Online, Hadid has Cooper ready to give marriage a try again, nearly two decades after his short-lived marriage to actor Jennifer Esposito, but he's wary of all the legal red tape that comes with marriage and prenups. "Bradley talks about marrying like it's a sure thing, but then flips and says he's stressed about lawyers and paperwork and prenups, so it's very mixed messaging," a source told the outlet. Unfortunately for him, Hadid is supposedly growing restless about a proposal in the wake of her friend Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce.
To better understand why Cooper is supposedly so chronically "noncommittal," Nicki Swift reached out to celebrity love coach Nicole Moore for some insight.
How Bradley Cooper could get over his fear of marriage
According to celebrity love coach Nicole Moore, those who are afraid of marriage like Bradley Cooper just need to take a little time to refocus on what's really important to them. "If someone wants to get married but is overwhelmed by potential complications, it's important that they refocus on why they want to get married in the first place to let the positive intention outweigh temporary complicated details," she shared with Nicki Swift. "It may help for couples to take a weekend off talking about the wedding and just spent time reconnecting so they remember why they wanted to get married in the first place." Moore also noted that, while wedding jitters are normal, "if someone is unable to be present during the wedding process due to fears of marriage, they may need to do some emotional processing first before getting married."'
As far as someone struggling with non commitment, Moore believes it's "always a telltale sign that they're carrying deep intimacy fears that need to be addressed." She continued, "When someone has a great partner that they really do want to marry, but they're still struggling to fully commit, it often means they're letting past pain or rejection from exes make them afraid their current partner is going to do the same thing." In Cooper's case, Moore suggested that he create a chart comparing his exes to Gigi Hadid to see that she's not like his past relationships. "He'd likely see that she doesn't have any of the negative qualities his exes had, and she has some of the positive ones that were missing from past relationships, and that would make him feel safer to fully move forward with her," she added.
Hopefully, Cooper and Hadid can find their way!