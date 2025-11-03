Rumors Bradley Cooper Can't Escape About His Shady Love Life

Bradley Cooper's dating history includes some of Hollywood's most beautiful stars, including Irina Shayk, Suki Waterhouse, Zoe Saldana, and most recently, Gigi Hadid, who he started dating in October 2023. Unfortunately, Cooper's romantic history has been clouded by rumors that don't always paint him in the most positive light. For example, there was the debunked accusation that he and Lady Gaga had an affair while shooting and promoting "A Star Is Born," even though he was still with Irina Shayk, who's the mother of his daughter, Lea. There's also the fact that Irina is apparently the person who introduced Cooper to Hadid in the first place, years before they started dating. Basically, his history with women reads less like a knight in shining armor, and more like a Hollywood bad boy. (By the way, Cooper and Shayk supposedly didn't break up because of Lady Gaga.)

The latest gossip involving Cooper revolves around his two-year relationship with Hadid, a runway model who shares a daughter with ex One Direction member Zayn Malik. According to Radar Online, Hadid has Cooper ready to give marriage a try again, nearly two decades after his short-lived marriage to actor Jennifer Esposito, but he's wary of all the legal red tape that comes with marriage and prenups. "Bradley talks about marrying like it's a sure thing, but then flips and says he's stressed about lawyers and paperwork and prenups, so it's very mixed messaging," a source told the outlet. Unfortunately for him, Hadid is supposedly growing restless about a proposal in the wake of her friend Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce.

To better understand why Cooper is supposedly so chronically "noncommittal," Nicki Swift reached out to celebrity love coach Nicole Moore for some insight.