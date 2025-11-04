Fox News Star Dana Perino's Marriage Is Full Of Obvious Red Flags

Dana Perino was 25 years old when she met her much older husband, Peter McMahon — and she's made no secret of the fact that her first thoughts after meeting him revolved around all the red flags. Even so, the couple has gone the distance, and Perino has joked on a number of occasions that everything worked out exactly as it was meant to.

Perino met her now-husband on a flight in the mid-90s, and as she revealed at The Hudson Union talk for her book "I Wish Someone Had Told Me ..." she'd been immediately taken by the good-looking gentleman offering to stow her bag for her. While she declined the offer, she found another conversation starter in the book he'd brought on board, and by the end of the flight, she was smitten.

Granted, the former aide to George W. Bush wasn't blind to the red flags at the time — and Perino told the truth about that at The Hudson Union. On the contrary, she recalled listing all the obstacles in a silent prayer as the plane touched down. The chief issues? Their 18-year age gap, the fact that he was twice-divorced, and the issue of him living in the U.K. Luckily, she also voiced those concerns with a good friend, and wrote in "I Wish Someone Had Told Me ..." that it was thanks to that conversation that she decided to give the relationship a go. As for what, exactly, her friend had said, Perino recounted, "Kim Wilkerson said, 'Stop. Do not pass up the chance to be loved.'" Perino moved to the U.K. for a brief stint, then back Stateside with McMahon in tow, and she never looked back.