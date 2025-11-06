Giuliana Rancic Was Never The Same After Leaving E! News

All eyes have been on Giuliana Rancic's drastic transformation over the years during her two plus decades in television hosting. Even though she's been known to make comments that nearly destroyed her career, Rancic spent years on the E! network, hosting both "E! News" and "Fashion Police."

While we have a recap of Rancic's downfall that you can read to make assumptions as to why she stepped away from the job that made her career, by 2019, she was ready to leave the E! network. At the time, Rancic cited her desire to focus on her family. "The decision ... really came from wanting to be with family more, and focusing and spending as much time as possible with family," she shared with People. She also named focusing on business as a priority, as she and husband Bill Rancic continued to expand their restaurant ventures, among other businesses.

This has caused some to question the real reasons we don't hear from Rancic as much anymore, or even question what secrets she has tried to hide. But balancing both a personal return to center and a professional realignment became paramount to the mother of one. "It's nice though to be able to still kind of stay and do it all," she admitted to People.