King Charles And Prince William's Sketchy Behavior Isn't Helping Feud Rumors

A feud may be brewing between King Charles and Prince William, and it's supposedly all of Prince Harry's fault. According to royal enthusiast Tina Brown in an op-ed for the New York Times, Prince William reportedly isn't pleased that his estranged brother, Harry, seems to be slowly making leeway with their father, Charles after spending years as the royal family outcast, following his and Meghan Markle's' exit from the British royal family. Brown alleged that Charles and Harry's September 2025 meetup, in which they supposedly made small steps in the right direction after Harry's decision to step down as a senior royal, was a success. However, William wasn't thrilled about it.

Word on the street is that Charles was quite pleased to reconnect with Harry, who Brown wrote has a more laid-back, fun personality than his stuffy and serious older brother. Plus, the king apparently had ulterior motives and was interested in more than just closing the gap of familial estrangement. According to Brown, the real draw for Charles was how good it would look for the family to put on a united front, though there's also an element of genuinely missing his youngest son. For his part, William, who has been estranged from Harry for several years following Harry's shady memoir and his bombshell Oprah interview with Markle, reportedly wants no part in their possible reconciliation, much to his father's chagrin. All that being said, the Daily Mail has reported that rumors of Harry possibly returning to the royal family as a "half-in, half out" member have no merit, especially since the prince has never indicated such a desire.

Nevertheless, the mere possibility of Harry reintegrating into the royal fold, and his father's apparent openness to such a thing happening, isn't going over well with William, and his resistance to making amends with his brother is allegedly causing big issues between himself and King Charles.