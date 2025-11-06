Stars Who Don't Want Anything To Do With Bradley Cooper

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nobody takes Bradley Cooper more seriously than Bradley Cooper. Cooper's insufferable 2024 Golden Globes behavior belied his lack of humility as he took sulking and petulance to a new level, unintentionally unveiling the abundant self-doubt buried deep inside. Many actors tend to be insecure, but Cooper makes it an art form, with an ego as fragile as a fluffy white cloud in a stormy sky. It's likely one of the reasons that the list of stars who can't stand Cooper is even longer than "Maestro" — which is two hours and nine minutes, in case you were wondering — but feels more like the six years he spent learning to conduct so he could perform live for six minutes and 21 seconds.

Cooper showcased his overly sensitive side and inability to let criticism or slights slide during a "SmartLess" podcast appearance. "I will never forget anything anybody mean has ever said. It's, like, cataloged," he boasted before ripping into an (unnamed) director for daring to question why he had received seven nominations for "A Star Is Born," while a female actor next to him, who was apparently a "dear friend" of Cooper's, had only gotten three. "I was like, 'I f**king hate this business.' I'm like, 'Bro, why are you such an a**hole? Like, go f**k yourself.'"

There's clearly a reason so many stars want nothing to do with Cooper. We're diving into the A-list lagoon and taking a look at some of them.