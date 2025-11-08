Side By Side Pics Of Candace Owens Put Her Face Transformation On Blast

Candace Owens has recently undergone a significant ideological shift, resulting in her even criticizing her idol, Donald Trump, whom she previously appeared to believe was incapable of putting a foot wrong, either politically or personally. However, that's not the only notable change she's made. Far from it, in fact. Comparing side-by-side photos of Owens from a few years back with now reveals a facial transformation that's almost as extreme as some of her views.​

The controversial commentator loves to showcase her natural beauty whenever possible, and there's no disputing that Owens looks equally good with or without makeup. Still, there's definitely room for debate over how authentic and "natural" her self-avowed naturality really is. The right-wing rabble-rouser vehemently denies having any cosmetic or plastic surgery, despite her seemingly ever-evolving countenance indicating otherwise.

​​Owens showed off her shady side in December 2022, whipping up a social-media firestorm by asking men only to share their opinion on women having cosmetic surgery. She further fueled the flames of the "Botoxgate" drama during an interview with Tucker Carlson, claiming that the blue-pilled masses are abandoning their individuality and embracing the plastic fantastic as they supposedly strive to replicate what they see on TV and social media. "Everybody's starting to look the same. It's like 'Avatar.' It's very bizarre," Owens said before reiterating once again that she's never had any work done herself — all while her forehead and frown lines remained unnaturally and strangely frozen, devoid of any movement or expression.