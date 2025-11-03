Karoline Leavitt Makes Age Gap With Older Husband More Obvious Than Ever With Photoshop Job
Karoline Leavitt's age gap with her husband is bigger than most, and it's never been more obvious than in her latest photoshop job. On November 2, Leavitt took to Instagram to recap her family's Halloween adventures at the White House and a fall festival. Featured among the carousel, which included photos of Leavitt, her husband, Nicholas Riccio, and their only child, Niko, enjoying various fall activities, Leavitt plastered a family photo of them at the White House. In the snap, which you can see below, Leavitt and Riccio stood close with Niko, who was dressed like a jack-o-lantern, situated between them.
What would've normally ended up being a sweet family photo turned into a bit of a shade fest, and it's all thanks to Leavitt's photoshop skills. Although Riccio is nearly 60 years old, it appears that Leavitt smoothed out any discernible wrinkles and seemingly erased his graying hair, along with other age-identifying facial features, before posting the snap to her social media. And while the final outcome didn't quite give uncanny valley, it's clear that the photo has been doctored. The Halloween snap is a far cry from an earlier Instagram photo that Leavitt posted of their family in May. Posing together with Niko, Riccio and Leavitt looked much more natural standing beside a pool. Perhaps she forgot to photoshop that day? Or had the criticism about their age gap not gotten to her yet?
What social media thinks about Karoline Leavitt's husband
Karoline Leavitt's age gap relationship with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, has always attracted haters, but never have they been more vocal. Between camping out in Leavitt's Instagram comment section or convening on Reddit, Leavitt's detractors hold nothing back when criticizing her unconventional relationship with the real estate mogul. For example, one of the top comments on Leavitt's latest post with Riccio read, "Is that your dad," warranting over 60 replies on its own. Meanwhile, a user on Leavitt's poolside photo took a major dig at Riccio's age, writing, "The baby looks a lot like his Grandfather that's holding him." Another commented, "What made u to marry someone else's Grandfather."
Reddit also had a lot to say. "Her husband is older than Melania Trump who is 55," wrote one user. Meanwhile, several other fans pointed out the differences between Leavitt and Riccio's respective generations. "The first election her husband voted in was 1984, 13 years before she was even born," wrote a second user. Further pointing out the massive age gap between them, another commented, "He was 12 when the Atari 2600 came out, when she was 12 she was probably playing the 360 or Wii." Last but not least, another user painted a very clear picture of the age gap between her and Riccio. They wrote, "Her husband was alive during Vietnam. She was a toddler when 9/11 happened." Yikes!