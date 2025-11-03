Karoline Leavitt Makes Age Gap With Older Husband More Obvious Than Ever With Photoshop Job

Karoline Leavitt's age gap with her husband is bigger than most, and it's never been more obvious than in her latest photoshop job. On November 2, Leavitt took to Instagram to recap her family's Halloween adventures at the White House and a fall festival. Featured among the carousel, which included photos of Leavitt, her husband, Nicholas Riccio, and their only child, Niko, enjoying various fall activities, Leavitt plastered a family photo of them at the White House. In the snap, which you can see below, Leavitt and Riccio stood close with Niko, who was dressed like a jack-o-lantern, situated between them.

What would've normally ended up being a sweet family photo turned into a bit of a shade fest, and it's all thanks to Leavitt's photoshop skills. Although Riccio is nearly 60 years old, it appears that Leavitt smoothed out any discernible wrinkles and seemingly erased his graying hair, along with other age-identifying facial features, before posting the snap to her social media. And while the final outcome didn't quite give uncanny valley, it's clear that the photo has been doctored. The Halloween snap is a far cry from an earlier Instagram photo that Leavitt posted of their family in May. Posing together with Niko, Riccio and Leavitt looked much more natural standing beside a pool. Perhaps she forgot to photoshop that day? Or had the criticism about their age gap not gotten to her yet?