The Internet Is Already Toying With The Idea Of Karoline Leavitt's Replacement

Unfortunately for Karoline Leavitt, the general consensus that she will eventually be replaced doesn't actually seem too far off base, given President Donald Trump's track record with the turnover rate of White House press secretaries. During his first administration, from 2017 until 2021, he ran through four of them, including Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Stephanie Grisham, and Kayleigh McEnany. But that's not all. According to The Brookings Institution, Trump had more turnover in his first term than any other president since 1980. Enter: the many people Trump fired during his first presidency.

Even Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, told Politico in April that he didn't think Leavitt would last more than "a year or two" as Trump's press secretary. Instead, he believes she's destined for bigger, better things. "I think she's going to get a Cabinet position. Maybe chief of staff," he declared. Perhaps he's not wrong. In October, Leavitt traded her cramped office in the West Wing for a much more spacious office complete with a fireplace and a view of the north driveway. As reported by CBS News, the office was suddenly up for grabs after one of Trump's deputy chiefs of staff, Taylor Budowich, resigned in September. Sources told the news outlet that, along with taking over the posh office, Leavitt will also be taking over some of Budowich's responsibilities as well. So, maybe ring girl Sydney Thomas really does have a fighting chance to be the next White House Press Secretary. TBD, we suppose.