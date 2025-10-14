Trump's Gross Karoline Leavitt Flattery Is Giving Everyone The Ick (Cue Affair Rumors)
Donald Trump has again made salacious comments about Karoline Leavitt's appearance that have everyone buzzing. Speaking to the media aboard Air Force One on October 13, POTUS discussed his press secretary and how invaluable she is to his administration. "Will Karoline be replaced? ... It'll never happen," Trump told reporters. That vote of confidence seemed harmless until he made everyone cringe with the reasoning behind why she's so irreplaceable. "That face, and those lips — they move like a machine gun, ya know," he said about Leavitt.
Trump: Should Karoline be replaced? It will never happen. Those lips—they move like a machine gun. pic.twitter.com/2ffdZagNSE
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 14, 2025
Footage of the exchange was posted on X, where people shared how grossed out the comments Trump made about the White House press secretary made them feel. "How is it impossible for this motherf***er to not be a creep?" one user asked. "Um...ewww. Grody. Yuck," another wrote. Even more disturbing was how the ick-inducing remarks sparked affair rumors between the president and the much-younger Leavitt. "So he really did hire the women in his administration based solely on bedroom experience," an X user commented. Others noted how Trump was a good fit for Leavitt, who has a sizable age gap with her husband.
That, of course, was not the first time Trump made creepy comments about Leavitt's lips. He used the same "machine gun" rhetoric when discussing Leavitt during an August 1 Newsmax interview. "It's that face. It's that brain. It's those lips. ... They move like she's a machine gun," Trump said at the time. Similar to the Air Force One remarks, footage of the skin-crawling description was shared on social media, where people had the affair rumor mill churning. Chatter of inter-office infidelity had sparked a bit earlier when Trump and Leavitt went overseas together.
Karoline Leavitt gets trolled over photos with Donald Trump
Just days before Donald Trump's embarrassing comments on Newsmax about Karoline Leavitt, affair rumors swirled after his visit to Scotland with the press secretary. On July 29, Leavitt uploaded an Instagram carousel that recapped the trip. The first slide was a photo of her cozying up to POTUS on a golf course as they smiled for the camera. Among the slides was also a snap of the two riding in a golf cart together. Trolls came out in full force once the photos were posted, and a running refrain was Leavitt's attraction to much-older men. "Is this the husband you found at the nursing home," an Instagram user wrote.
Earlier that month, Leavitt had caused an online stir when she uploaded two Instagram pictures of her and Trump standing together on the White House lawn as he fielded questions. The press secretary rocked a tight-fitting sleeveless green dress that accentuated her figure. Similar to other posts, anti-Trumpsters popped up in the comments and accused Leavitt of having an inappropriate relationship with Trump.
Around that same time, author Michael Wolff offered a theory about Trump's relationship with the women in his administration — many of whom bear a resemblance to one another with the blond hair, fillers, and use of other beauty techniques. "One of the things he is doing is populating his world with women who he, I suppose, in another life or at another stage of life, might have been involved with," Wolf said on "The Daily Beast Podcast" in July. Wolff believed Trump was performing a sort of emotional cheating on his wife by hiring women with her likeness.