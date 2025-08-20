Karoline Leavitt & Trump Sharing A Golf Cart In Scotland Won't Help Affair Rumors
Rumored couples who share a cart together, stay together?! On July 29, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared to be riding high following her international business trip with her boss and leader of the free world, President Donald Trump. In true fashion, she took to her Instagram account to relish the high-profile trip to Scotland. "Peace deals, trade deals, and golf! Fantastic trip to Scotland with President Trump. What a beautiful country with wonderful people," she penned in the caption along with a carousel of photos.
One photo in particular, however, only further perpetuated all of those pesky affair rumors surrounding Leavitt and the prez. "With Sugar Daddy," one Instagram user quipped. Meanwhile, another commented, "They're totally having an affair." Over the years, Melania Trump's response to her husband's alleged affairs has been that of indifference. But now, on the heels of all the rumors about Trump and Leavitt and a photo of what could be a romantic golf cart ride for two, even the unflappable and ever-stoic Melania might just have cause for pause.
Donald Trump just might be Karoline Leavitt's type
Rumors about Donald Trump and Karoline Leavitt started swirling the moment he announced her as his pick for White House Press Secretary. Even "The View" co-host Joy Behar got in on the action. "I think that she's probably been put in there because, according to Donald Trump, she's a 10. You know that's what it is," she declared during an episode of the popular daytime talk show.
Alas, it certainly doesn't help matters that Karoline is known to have a thing for older men who are also very successful in business. As you may recall, her husband, Nicholas Riccio, is a whopping 32 years her senior. But that's not all. In February, during an appearance on "The Megyn Kelly Show," she gushed about her much-older hubby and his incredible business acumen. "He's incredible. He is my greatest supporter. He's my best friend. He's my rock. And, you know, he's built a very successful business, himself," she touted. Now, pair that with Leavitt's seemingly deep obsession with Trump, and suddenly all of those affair rumors don't sound so far off base. Do we really think Leavitt is looking to upgrade anytime soon? And would Melania Trump even care? TBD, we suppose.