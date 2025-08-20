Karoline Leavitt & Trump Sharing A Golf Cart In Scotland Won't Help Affair Rumors

Rumored couples who share a cart together, stay together?! On July 29, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared to be riding high following her international business trip with her boss and leader of the free world, President Donald Trump. In true fashion, she took to her Instagram account to relish the high-profile trip to Scotland. "Peace deals, trade deals, and golf! Fantastic trip to Scotland with President Trump. What a beautiful country with wonderful people," she penned in the caption along with a carousel of photos.

One photo in particular, however, only further perpetuated all of those pesky affair rumors surrounding Leavitt and the prez. "With Sugar Daddy," one Instagram user quipped. Meanwhile, another commented, "They're totally having an affair." Over the years, Melania Trump's response to her husband's alleged affairs has been that of indifference. But now, on the heels of all the rumors about Trump and Leavitt and a photo of what could be a romantic golf cart ride for two, even the unflappable and ever-stoic Melania might just have cause for pause.