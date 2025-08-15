Trump's Creepy Comment About Karoline Leavitt's Lips Screams Obsessed (Melania WYA)

Donald Trump has shown warning signs of an obsession with Karoline Leavitt, which has people wondering why Melania Trump has not stepped in. During an interview with Newsmax's Rob Finnerty on August 1, POTUS was asked for his thoughts on multiple people, which led to Leavitt's name coming up. Being Donald's press secretary, people likely expected him to gush over Leavitt, but his answer went beyond that and bordered on unhinged. "She's become a star. It's that face. It's that brain. It's those lips, the way they move. They move like she's a machine gun," Donald responded. The president then asked if Leavitt was present, and continued praising her. "She's a star, and she's great. She's a great person," he added.

Trump on Karoline Leavitt: She's become a star. It's that face. It's that brain. It's those lips. The way they move. pic.twitter.com/w1IpjKKcD7 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 2, 2025

Unsurprisingly, the focus on his press secretary's "face" and "lips" had people raising their eyebrows as clips of the exchange with Finnerty were shared online. "Anyone else think Trump's comment is creepy and bizarre?" one X user asked. "Ew. The worst part is she probably likes this too," another added. Some pointed out that Leavitt's huge age gap with her husband — Nicholas Riccio, who is 32 years her senior — made Donald a viable romantic partner. "He's old enough to be her husband's brother," a member of the Twitterati joked.

The knee-jerk response to the focus on Leavitt's physical attributes had some folks wondering about the status of the relationship between her and Donald. "Are they having an affair?" an X user asked. Another mentioned how the president's wife had been conspicuously absent during most of the president's second term. "Have you seen Melania lately?" they responded. To further muddle the matter, an insider claimed that Donald had surrounded himself with Melania replacements.