Trump's Salacious Comments About Karoline Leavitt Won't Help Her Apparent Donald Obsession
There's absolutely no doubting Karoline Leavitt's devotion to Donald Trump, which seemingly borders on obsession. If you cut her, she'd probably bleed MAGA red. And, going by recent lascivious comments the president has made about his enamored employee, the feelings appear reciprocal.
"She's become a star. It's that face, it's that brain, and it's those lips," Trump drooled during an August 1 interview with Newsmax before drawing on a bizarre analogy. "The way they move, they move like she's a machine gun," he said, continuing to heap on the praise by claiming that nobody in the history of the United States has ever had a biglier, beautifuler and better media mouthpiece.
Trump on Karoline Leavitt: She's become a star. It's that face. It's that brain. It's those lips. The way they move. pic.twitter.com/w1IpjKKcD7
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 2, 2025
Netizens pounced on Trump's lip laudation with their own opinion and take. "Karoline Leavitt's lips might captivate Trump, but they're better known for spewing abrasive lies, gaslighting the public, and defending scandals while she dodges $326K in campaign debt from illegal contributions," one sniped. "Lips? Something definitely happened in Scotland when they were together. I mean, what kind of man compliments a woman's lips like that? Where—and how—did Trump even notice her lips?" another wrote. That's pretty easy to answer, as it was impossible for anybody not to notice the 27-year-old's ample pout during her recent British visit. Leavitt's apparent lip filler overload sent tongues wagging during her Scottish trip with Trump this week, which, let's face it, is nothing new. Leavitt's ignited many a shady plastic surgery rumor since joining 47's administration.
Leavitt doesn't know how to quit Trump stanning
Donald Trump surrounds himself with "yes" people. They strictly adhere to the party line and are not backward in coming forward with adulation and fervent defences, no matter how indefensible Trump's actions are. However, if they dare to step out of line, their downfall is fast and furious, as evident by Trump's epic fallout with his first VP, Mike Pence. Still, given Karoline Leavitt's unwavering devotion, it's impossible to envision such an indignity ever befalling her.
"Leavitt's either tragically uninformed or lying, MSNBC "Deadline: Washington" host and political commentator, Nicolle Wallace, claimed in March 2025. Given Leavitt's complete subservience, parroting of narrative, and unbridled fury at anyone who dares question Trump's alternative facts, Occam's razor seemingly points to lying, with way more than a healthy dose of obsession added. During a July 31 White House press conference, Leavitt drastically upped her game by exalting Trump for the many global conflicts he's professed to have brokered ceasefires for and/or ended wars in since entering office on January 20. "It's well past time President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize," she insisted.
Leavitt's call for 47 to be honored was met with mixed reactions. "Every dictator has a spokesperson like Karoline Leavitt: officious, condescending, arrogant, humorless, overbearing, sanctimonious, dismissive, zealous, unapproachable, militant, inflexible, pedantic, aloof, hostile, patronizing, contemptuous, self-important, thin-skinned, and worshipful of their 'dear leader,'" one X, formerly Twitter, commenter ranted. "Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize Caroline [sic] Leavitt for President," another gushed.