Trump's Salacious Comments About Karoline Leavitt Won't Help Her Apparent Donald Obsession

There's absolutely no doubting Karoline Leavitt's devotion to Donald Trump, which seemingly borders on obsession. If you cut her, she'd probably bleed MAGA red. And, going by recent lascivious comments the president has made about his enamored employee, the feelings appear reciprocal.

"She's become a star. It's that face, it's that brain, and it's those lips," Trump drooled during an August 1 interview with Newsmax before drawing on a bizarre analogy. "The way they move, they move like she's a machine gun," he said, continuing to heap on the praise by claiming that nobody in the history of the United States has ever had a biglier, beautifuler and better media mouthpiece.

Trump on Karoline Leavitt: She's become a star. It's that face. It's that brain. It's those lips. The way they move. pic.twitter.com/w1IpjKKcD7 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 2, 2025

Netizens pounced on Trump's lip laudation with their own opinion and take. "Karoline Leavitt's lips might captivate Trump, but they're better known for spewing abrasive lies, gaslighting the public, and defending scandals while she dodges $326K in campaign debt from illegal contributions," one sniped. "Lips? Something definitely happened in Scotland when they were together. I mean, what kind of man compliments a woman's lips like that? Where—and how—did Trump even notice her lips?" another wrote. That's pretty easy to answer, as it was impossible for anybody not to notice the 27-year-old's ample pout during her recent British visit. Leavitt's apparent lip filler overload sent tongues wagging during her Scottish trip with Trump this week, which, let's face it, is nothing new. Leavitt's ignited many a shady plastic surgery rumor since joining 47's administration.