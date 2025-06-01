Karoline Leavitt Moments That Fueled Raging Resignation Rumors
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's job is certainly no walk in the park. "It's exhausting, it's all-encompassing, it's 24/7," she lamented during a candid interview on "The Megyn Kelly Show." However, it should be noted that in the very same breath, she maintained that working for President Donald J. Trump was also "amazing" and that he was actually making her job "quite easy." Still, there have been a few moments that have fueled some pretty serious resignation rumors.
And no, speculation about the former New Hampshire congressional candidate stepping down from the podium is unrelated to Leavitt's unfortunate makeup fails, her frumpy work outfits, or her distracting bedhead moments. In her short stint as press secretary, she's had some rather awkward blunders that signal she's slowly but surely losing steam. Could a Leavitt resignation really be brewing? Let's discuss!
Karoline Leavitt's subdued April 16 press briefing got people talking
During her first official day as President Donald J. Trump's White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt was bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. "President Trump is back and the golden age of America has most definitely begun!" she declared during her inaugural press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room on January 28. At the time, she impressed many with her confidence, candor, and enthusiasm while speaking at one of the world's most famous podiums — perhaps even some people who can't stand Leavitt.
In the months that followed, however, it appeared some of the newness was wearing off, and Leavitt was starting to flounder. Take the press briefing on April 16, 2025, for example. Long gone was the feisty Leavitt Americans have come to know. Instead, she appeared tired and weary. But that's not all.
While Leavitt opened up the floor for questions, she glazed right over the multiple hands that were reached out in front of her begging to be called on and made a hasty exit off the stage. "Leavitt looks tired and defeated. She just may be at her breaking point, and we love this for her," one X user wrote. Meanwhile, TikTok creator Tori of The Tori Report provided his own commentary about Leavitt's low-energy press briefing. "She looks wrecked!" he exclaimed in a video. "Karoline looks like she's been doing this job for decades, got ran over by a train, brought back to life, and then asked to give a press conference. YIKES."
Is a promotion in the works for Karoline Leavitt?
The sky's the limit?! Even Steve Bannon believes Karoline Leavitt is biding her time as Trump's press secretary. "After she's spokesman for a year or two, I think she's going to get a Cabinet position. Maybe chief of staff," he told Politico in April 2025. Although none of Trump's other former press secretaries, including Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Stephanie Grisham, and Kayleigh McEnany, went on to score a cabinet position in Trump's 2.0 presidency, it's possible that Trump views Leavitt in a different and more favorable light. "I told the president the other night: 'I'm a bit jealous, sir,'" Spicer confessed to The Washington Post in March 2025 while discussing Leavitt's press secretary reign.
It should be noted, however, that a source close to Leavitt told Politico that while she was receptive to the idea, she ultimately felt she wasn't ready for such a role. But then again, as the youngest White House Press Secretary, perhaps we should never say never. TBD, we suppose.
Is Karoline Leavitt entering into another influencer era?
Swipe up for the link! Perhaps Karoline Leavitt is destined for another influencer era? It's no secret that Leavitt once dabbled in influencing. Prior to taking on the role of President Donald Trump's press secretary, she used her Instagram account to shill everything from workout apparel to dating apps.
One might even argue that Leavitt transitioning back to being an influencer would be a natural progression given her stance on the mainstream media and the way in which she opened up the James S. Brady briefing room to "new media voices who produce news-related content." During day one of her gig as Trump's press secretary, she declared that the administration would "welcome independent journalists, podcasters, social media influencers, and content creators to apply for credentials to cover this White House."