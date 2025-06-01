Karoline Leavitt Moments That Fueled Raging Resignation Rumors

During her first official day as President Donald J. Trump's White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt was bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. "President Trump is back and the golden age of America has most definitely begun!" she declared during her inaugural press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room on January 28. At the time, she impressed many with her confidence, candor, and enthusiasm while speaking at one of the world's most famous podiums — perhaps even some people who can't stand Leavitt.

Advertisement

In the months that followed, however, it appeared some of the newness was wearing off, and Leavitt was starting to flounder. Take the press briefing on April 16, 2025, for example. Long gone was the feisty Leavitt Americans have come to know. Instead, she appeared tired and weary. But that's not all.

While Leavitt opened up the floor for questions, she glazed right over the multiple hands that were reached out in front of her begging to be called on and made a hasty exit off the stage. "Leavitt looks tired and defeated. She just may be at her breaking point, and we love this for her," one X user wrote. Meanwhile, TikTok creator Tori of The Tori Report provided his own commentary about Leavitt's low-energy press briefing. "She looks wrecked!" he exclaimed in a video. "Karoline looks like she's been doing this job for decades, got ran over by a train, brought back to life, and then asked to give a press conference. YIKES."

Advertisement