The Scandalous Rumor Circling About Kash Patel's Much Younger Girlfriend

Kash Patel's work as FBI director under Donald Trump's second administration has attracted intense scrutiny — and his personal life has received a similar reaction. Patel has been in a relationship with country singer Alexis Wilkins, who's 19 years his junior, since January 2023. But the uncomfortable age gap isn't the only aspect of their romance to make headlines. Wilkins has faced speculation that she's a spy for Israel who was ordered to seduce Patel and position herself in Trump's inner circle.

The rumor isn't confined to the dark corners of the internet, with the likes of former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin joining the chatter. "He's got a girlfriend that is half his age, who is apparently is both a country music singer, a political commentator on Rumble, a friend of John Rich through [FBI deputy Director Dan] Bongino ... and she's also a former Mossad agent in what is like the equivalent of their NSA," the whistleblower said on "The Kyle Seraphin Show" in August 2025 (via CNBC).

Wilkins didn't let it slide. Days later, she filed a defamation lawsuit seeking $5 million against Seraphin for "falsely asserting that she — an American-born country singer — is an agent of a foreign government, assigned to manipulate and compromise the Director of the FBI." The rumor has taken on a life of its own, with Wilkins' denials being met with skepticism. "Of course no one who works for the secret agencies will confess that they do work there lol," one Reddit user argued. Patel and Wilkins' differences have done nothing to placate the rumors.