Diddy's Unlavish Birthday In Prison Highlights How Far He's Fallen From Grace
Sean "Diddy" Combs' birthday in prison was nothing like the celeb-filled birthdays he threw in the past. Before he joined the long list of celebrities currently in jail, the music mogul took pride in throwing extravagant birthday bashes. When the "It's All About the Benjamins" rapper turned 49 years old in November 2018, he celebrated by skydiving out of a plane for the first time and plotting his landing spot: steps away from the Playboy mansion. Diddy documented the adventure on his Instagram Stories, from his prep on the plane to his flight through the air with a parachute. Afterwards, he threw a star-studded party at the trendy spot Ysabel in Los Angeles, where the guestlist included Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, and more. A year later, for his 50th birthday, Diddy had a slew of celebrities by his side, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Naomi Campbell, and the usual list of hip-hop royalty.
Fast forward six years to Diddy's 56th birthday, and the celebration had been severely tempered. Gone were the A-listers and lavish parties as Diddy spent his birthday at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix as part of his 50-month sentence. According to a menu obtained by People, Diddy's prison diet for his big day was respectable when compared to other prison cuisines, but still rather depressing. For breakfast on November 4, inmates' options included fruit and bran cereal. Lunch offered a carbo-load experience with chicken parmesan or a chickpea burger on the menu alongside a side of pasta. Dinner that day was either cheese pizza or navy beans. The Bad Boy honcho did, however, have multiple options from the commissary sweetshop, including cheesecake squares or Pop-Tarts.
Prior to his birthday, details about Diddy's lock-up life on holidays had leaked.
Why Diddy won't likely throw lavish parties after his release
His birthday may have been lackluster, but fortunately for Sean "Diddy" Combs, he was given a few holiday perks in prison. As reported by TMZ in May, the "I Need a Girl" artist had some solid dining options on Memorial Day weekend while staying at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting trial. Keeping with the holiday's summer spirit, inmates were given the option of barbecued chicken with a side of mac n' cheese for MDW. Plus, there were even games of 3-on-3 basketball being played. Earlier that year, Diddy rang in the new year at the prison with different culinary options that likely had the disgraced music producer making some New Year's resolutions to turn his life around. The menu on New Year's Eve included steak and cheese subs served on hot dog buns and green beans, per People. On New Year's Day, some of the limited options inmates were offered were chicken sandwiches and corn.
Diddy's celebratory diet may improve upon release, but he will likely not be returning to throwing his signature lavish parties. The difficulties will continue for the rapper when he's freed, as court filings obtained by NBC News in October revealed. Diddy will have a strict life as a parolee, which will include frequent meetings with his parole officer. His P.O. will also have the ability to randomly search the released convict. In addition to those conditions, Diddy will have to stay sober and will be subjected to drug testing.