Diddy's Unlavish Birthday In Prison Highlights How Far He's Fallen From Grace

Sean "Diddy" Combs' birthday in prison was nothing like the celeb-filled birthdays he threw in the past. Before he joined the long list of celebrities currently in jail, the music mogul took pride in throwing extravagant birthday bashes. When the "It's All About the Benjamins" rapper turned 49 years old in November 2018, he celebrated by skydiving out of a plane for the first time and plotting his landing spot: steps away from the Playboy mansion. Diddy documented the adventure on his Instagram Stories, from his prep on the plane to his flight through the air with a parachute. Afterwards, he threw a star-studded party at the trendy spot Ysabel in Los Angeles, where the guestlist included Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, and more. A year later, for his 50th birthday, Diddy had a slew of celebrities by his side, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Naomi Campbell, and the usual list of hip-hop royalty.

Fast forward six years to Diddy's 56th birthday, and the celebration had been severely tempered. Gone were the A-listers and lavish parties as Diddy spent his birthday at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix as part of his 50-month sentence. According to a menu obtained by People, Diddy's prison diet for his big day was respectable when compared to other prison cuisines, but still rather depressing. For breakfast on November 4, inmates' options included fruit and bran cereal. Lunch offered a carbo-load experience with chicken parmesan or a chickpea burger on the menu alongside a side of pasta. Dinner that day was either cheese pizza or navy beans. The Bad Boy honcho did, however, have multiple options from the commissary sweetshop, including cheesecake squares or Pop-Tarts.

Prior to his birthday, details about Diddy's lock-up life on holidays had leaked.