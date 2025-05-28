Diddy Gets Some Surprising Perks In Prison On Holidays
Diddy, known legally as Sean Combs, got a small break from having his unseemly lifestyle blasted during his sex trafficking trial on Memorial Day — and his day likely included some surprising perks. According to TMZ, Combs and the other inmates at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, the high-security prison where he's remained since he was arrested in September 2024, were allowed to indulge in light holiday festivities. The day started off with run-of-the-mill prison offerings, including standard breakfast selections such as cereal and fruit. Dinner was also pretty uninspiring, consisting of chicken, vegetables, and fruit. However, the prison threw the inmates a bone with lunch, which included BBQ chicken and appropriate sides, such as mac and cheese.
Diddy was also given the option to sweat away his worries by participating in special Memorial Day athletic events. For the disgraced star, MDC Brooklyn offered several fun activities for the prisoners, including a variety of tabletop games, such as spades and dominoes, among other things. If he was feeling extra physical, he also had the option of playing basketball. That said, it's unknown whether he chose to participate on any level or whether Diddy has adapted to his disgusting prison diet, which his attorney previously admitted he wasn't all that fond of. Then again, Diddy's former assistant, who took the witness stand, testified that the millionaire's palate may not actually be all that refined. "Mr. Combs loves applesauce. He eats it on the side or on top of a lot of things," said George Kaplan (via News Nation). "Cheeseburgers being one of them."
Either way, Diddy's Memorial Day 2025 is very different from the usual bashes he used to enjoy as a free man.
How Diddy celebrated Memorial Day in the past
Before his public downfall, Diddy was known for his lavish all-white parties that usually included an A-list guest list. Unfortunately for him, the jail that Diddy is staying at for the duration of his trial — and possibly much, much longer if he's convicted – obviously doesn't allow for those kinds of celebrations. But it's not like the rap mogul didn't get his fill during celebrations of the past. For example, in 2012, Diddy threw a lavish Memorial Day bash at a rooftop nightclub in Paris. He also teased the women attendees about possibly getting married. "I'm going to marry somebody tonight," said the star (via Haute Living). "No pre-nup, I just want you to live well."
In 2021, Diddy teamed up with "Insecure" star Issa Rae to throw another star-studded Memorial Day function. This event went viral thanks to Diddy's impromptu dance with "Insecure" star Yvonne Orji. "Diddy been have moves, we've seen it," Orji said of their viral moment (via People). "I will always keep a body roll in my front and back pocket though ... I've tried to work a body roll so much into every episode or at least every season of Insecure, and they're like, 'Yvonne, she's going to find a body roll.' So for me it was just a regular Tuesday." She continued, "That was us celebrating before it was over because we knew that by the time it was over, we're still going to be exhausted. So that's what it was, it was a Memorial day shindig, Diddy and Issa co-hosted it."