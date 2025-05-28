Diddy Gets Some Surprising Perks In Prison On Holidays

Diddy, known legally as Sean Combs, got a small break from having his unseemly lifestyle blasted during his sex trafficking trial on Memorial Day — and his day likely included some surprising perks. According to TMZ, Combs and the other inmates at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, the high-security prison where he's remained since he was arrested in September 2024, were allowed to indulge in light holiday festivities. The day started off with run-of-the-mill prison offerings, including standard breakfast selections such as cereal and fruit. Dinner was also pretty uninspiring, consisting of chicken, vegetables, and fruit. However, the prison threw the inmates a bone with lunch, which included BBQ chicken and appropriate sides, such as mac and cheese.

Diddy was also given the option to sweat away his worries by participating in special Memorial Day athletic events. For the disgraced star, MDC Brooklyn offered several fun activities for the prisoners, including a variety of tabletop games, such as spades and dominoes, among other things. If he was feeling extra physical, he also had the option of playing basketball. That said, it's unknown whether he chose to participate on any level or whether Diddy has adapted to his disgusting prison diet, which his attorney previously admitted he wasn't all that fond of. Then again, Diddy's former assistant, who took the witness stand, testified that the millionaire's palate may not actually be all that refined. "Mr. Combs loves applesauce. He eats it on the side or on top of a lot of things," said George Kaplan (via News Nation). "Cheeseburgers being one of them."

Either way, Diddy's Memorial Day 2025 is very different from the usual bashes he used to enjoy as a free man.