Zohran Mamdani's Marriage Is Full Of Glaringly Obvious Red Flags

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani met his wife, Rama Duwaji, in the most Gen Z way possible: through a dating app. They're not alone, of course; Lily Allen and David Harbour similarly found each other by swiping right, as did Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens. In their case, Mamdani and his Syrian artist and illustrator wife met on the popular match-making site Hinge. "So there is still hope in those dating apps," Mamdani told The Bulwark podcast during his campaign in June 2025.

Depending on who you ask, meeting someone online is just the way to date in the digital age, or it might be considered a huge red flag. In 2025, an international study conducted among 6,500 people from all over the world found that couples who meet via online apps often experience lower levels of intimacy and satisfaction than those who meet in person, according to the news outlet ABC. But the revolutionary mayor and New York's First Lady seem to have defied those odds, and they've given others plenty of hope with their sweet love story. "Hinge should be running ads about Zohran Mamdani and his wife daily. Man met his soulmate on their app and is now changing New York politics," one wrote on X in November 2025. "I was on @hinge for years and all I got was emotional damage and a tighter standup set."

The two got hitched in a civil wedding ceremony at the City Clerk's office in early 2025. After right-wing trolls came after Duwaji for her pro-Palestinian views, looks, and race, Mamdani came out with a powerful statement defending his wife. "Rama isn't just my wife, she's an incredible artist who deserves to be known on her own terms," he wrote on Instagram in May 2025," adding towards the end, "You can critique my views, but not my family."