Matt Lauer's Dusty Transformation Since Getting Fired From Today Is Jarring
Matt Lauer's fall from grace was sharp and swift. Lauer's sketchy double life finally caught up with him in 2017, resulting in his reputational ruin and career death. Since Lauer's shocking firing, he has remained largely out of the spotlight, which makes his appearance all the more jarring on the odd occasion he is seen out and about.
Lauer was caught on camera by celeb snapper Elder Ordonez in August 2025, and the former "Today" show anchor's post-TV aging transformation is on par with that of a post-White House two-term president. However, unlike Barack Obama's hair, which had turned completely gray by the time he left office, Lauer's has done a disappearing act, leaving him totally bald — although, in fairness, he was never exactly hirsute to begin with. Perhaps even more egregious, though, was Lauer's clothing. His bold, loud graphic-print shirt, tight white jeans, and matching sneakers could have been stolen straight from Michael Lohan's wardrobe, resulting in a look that's way more flashy Florida than understated Hamptons.
"I thought it was Pitbull after a long illness," a commenter on Ordonez's Instagram post quipped. "I'd say midlife crisis but he's too old for that," another sniped. Still, despite all the haters, there were also appreciators, with fans praising Lauer for embracing his hairlessness, gushing about how he's aging like a fine wine, and insisting that he's still got it all going on.
Lauer's living a low-key life
Since being axed by NBC in 2017, Matt Lauer hasn't shown a serious interest in resurrecting his career. Instead, he's kept his head down while (presumably) enjoying working through the $80 million that Celebrity Net Worth reports he has, which, although decidedly less than the $120-150 million he banked in his heyday, is still plenty enough to buy all the flashy shirts and skinny jeans his heart desires.
Not surprisingly, Lauer struggled significantly following his disgraced "Today" show exit. A source told People in November 2022 that many of his supposed close friends disappeared as the scandal worsened.
However, like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Lauer's seemingly getting his mojo back — at least to a degree — and forming new friendships and bromances. Among his latest acquaintances is Don Lemon, who, let's face it, knows a thing or two about obnoxious behavior and humiliating disgraces. The former CNN anchor has determined that it's time for his new bestie's big comeback, and apparently — according to Lemon — Lauer's fanbase is as fervent as ever. "People love him," Lemon told the "Hollywood Raw" podcast in January 2025. "Women love him. They're like, 'Matt, oh my God, can I get a picture? I love you. I miss you on television. And so I think the public loves him."