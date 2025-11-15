Matt Lauer's Dusty Transformation Since Getting Fired From Today Is Jarring

Matt Lauer's fall from grace was sharp and swift. Lauer's sketchy double life finally caught up with him in 2017, resulting in his reputational ruin and career death. Since Lauer's shocking firing, he has remained largely out of the spotlight, which makes his appearance all the more jarring on the odd occasion he is seen out and about.​

Lauer was caught on camera by celeb snapper Elder Ordonez in August 2025, and the former "Today" show anchor's post-TV aging transformation is on par with that of a post-White House two-term president. However, unlike Barack Obama's hair, which had turned completely gray by the time he left office, Lauer's has done a disappearing act, leaving him totally bald — although, in fairness, he was never exactly hirsute to begin with. Perhaps even more egregious, though, was Lauer's clothing. His bold, loud graphic-print shirt, tight white jeans, and matching sneakers could have been stolen straight from Michael Lohan's wardrobe, resulting in a look that's way more flashy Florida than understated Hamptons.​

"I thought it was Pitbull after a long illness," a commenter on Ordonez's Instagram post quipped. "I'd say midlife crisis but he's too old for that," another sniped. Still, despite all the haters, there were also appreciators, with fans praising Lauer for embracing his hairlessness, gushing about how he's aging like a fine wine, and insisting that he's still got it all going on.