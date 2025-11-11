The Worst-Dressed Stars At Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday Party
Everyone's favorite momager, Kris Jenner, celebrated her 70th birthday on Saturday, November 8, 2025, with a James Bond-themed party held at a mansion belonging to Jeff and Lauren Sánchez Bezos in Beverly Hills. It almost felt like all of Hollywood showed up to the party, with the guest list featuring Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry, Vin Diesel, Adele, Martha Stewart, Paris Hilton, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, and many, many more. Of course, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian were there alongside Kendall and Kylie Jenner, celebrating their popular mom and posting photos all over social media. Her son, Rob Kardashian, was likely there, too; he's just camera-shy these days.
Celebs know they're going to party in style at any shindig planned by Mindy Weiss, but let's be real — that doesn't mean their outfits will always be stylish. Outfits that adhere to a James Bond theme should be sexy, sleek, sophisticated, dapper, and black. Unfortunately, some guests either didn't get the memo or interpreted it in a wildly incorrect way. Whether their inspiration was lacking or they just picked terrible garments, some of Kris' loved ones just missed the mark completely, and we're calling them out so she doesn't have to. You're welcome, Kris.
Kourtney Kardashian was giving trash bag chic
It's not fun to disparage the birthday queen's eldest daughter, but it was impossible to look away from Kourtney Kardashian's dress, and not for a good reason. Her black, plunging neckline had awkwardly formless ruching and an odd pattern on the front, and both made it look like she stepped into a garbage bag.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arriving at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party. pic.twitter.com/stA31aAv2m
— Kardashians Jenner (@Kardashians06) November 9, 2025
Of course, Kourtney herself was gorgeous; her makeup looked flawless, and the back of the dress was elegant. The front looked messy, though, and her gloves felt tacky. None of Kourtney's sisters missed the mark at all, so it just wasn't her night.
It seems like Martha Stewart read the invite wrong
Martha Stewart wore a gold and green dress that was more appropriate at a Disney-themed party than a royal palace or James Bond movie. She might've pulled it off, too, if it were monochromatic gold, but we'll never know because the bottom was green.
It looked like she was close to achieving mature Bond girl chic, but then took a sharp left turn to get some inspiration from her friend Tinkerbell at the last minute. Plus, everyone knows it's a sin to outshine the birthday girl, but Stewart sure tried.
Meghan Trainor's shoulder pads were too much
Meghan Trainor opted for subtlety at Kris Jenner's birthday party, and might have been successful in her simple black dress if not for the gigantic shoulder pads on the red jacket she wore over it. The jacket also seemed weirdly inspired by a matador or a circus ringmaster, so it didn't exactly scream "James Bond."
Kris Jenner shares photos with Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, and Meghan Trainor at her 70th Birthday party 🥳
Via: krisjenner/IG pic.twitter.com/xKRSVWnNFJ
— MuchMusic (@Much) November 10, 2025
Wide shoulder pads just don't look attractive on anyone. Why won't people let them die? Sorry, Meghan.
Sia could barely be bothered to get dressed at all
"Outrageous" normally isn't a strong enough word to describe Sia's fashion choices, which often land her on worst-dressed lists. However, judging from the "Unstoppable" singer's outfit on November 8, Kris Jenner was lucky Sia even showed up to the party, considering how little effort she put into her outfit.
Sia at Kris Jenner's birthday party last night. pic.twitter.com/dfQ915vf9Y
— Sia Lovers ✩ (@sia__lovers) November 10, 2025
Sia wore a shapeless and long black parka dress with black statement earrings. Hopefully, she took the baseball cap and sunglasses off inside. The ensemble was more than just out of character for Sia — it was disrespectful, too.
Teyana Taylor looked like she was headed to a concert
Singer and actor Teyana Taylor is known for her bold fashion choices and risks, but apparently didn't want to play the game at Kris Jenner's 007-themed bash. She wore a deconstructed, monochromatic black suit to the party that could be mistaken for a crop top and jeans.
Teyana Taylor at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday. pic.twitter.com/xcUDT96ZQl
— 📸 (@popculturegate) November 9, 2025
Taylor looked like she was headed to perform at a concert in the '90s. While it wasn't the worst fit of the evening, it's just disappointing to see someone who was named Maxim's sexiest woman alive — and made history in the process – take no risks with such a boring outfit.
Priscilla Chan was dressed for a rainstorm, not a party
The fact that dorky Mark Zuckerberg out-dressed his wife, Priscilla Chan, at Kris Jenner's birthday is just another strange thing about their marriage. Chan appears to favor black colors in general, and she's not the most exciting fashionista, but it's a wonder Zuckerberg out-fitted anyone.
Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg arriving to Kris Jenner's birthday party at Jeff Bezos's house pic.twitter.com/sUzWFzOspm
— Mary (@MaryJackalope) November 10, 2025
Chan wore a leather dress that featured a jacket, pockets, and buttons down the front. It was giving more of a "bondage" vibe than Bond, at least if you could stop picturing her running through a rainstorm in it. Zuckerberg wore a classic black and white bowtie, and she missed a chance to match his elegance.