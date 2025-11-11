The Worst-Dressed Stars At Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday Party

Everyone's favorite momager, Kris Jenner, celebrated her 70th birthday on Saturday, November 8, 2025, with a James Bond-themed party held at a mansion belonging to Jeff and Lauren Sánchez Bezos in Beverly Hills. It almost felt like all of Hollywood showed up to the party, with the guest list featuring Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry, Vin Diesel, Adele, Martha Stewart, Paris Hilton, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, and many, many more. Of course, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian were there alongside Kendall and Kylie Jenner, celebrating their popular mom and posting photos all over social media. Her son, Rob Kardashian, was likely there, too; he's just camera-shy these days.

Celebs know they're going to party in style at any shindig planned by Mindy Weiss, but let's be real — that doesn't mean their outfits will always be stylish. Outfits that adhere to a James Bond theme should be sexy, sleek, sophisticated, dapper, and black. Unfortunately, some guests either didn't get the memo or interpreted it in a wildly incorrect way. Whether their inspiration was lacking or they just picked terrible garments, some of Kris' loved ones just missed the mark completely, and we're calling them out so she doesn't have to. You're welcome, Kris.