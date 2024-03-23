Why You Don't See Much Of Rob Kardashian Anymore
Rob Kardashian is the youngest son of Kris Jenner and her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian Sr. When the family first landed their E! reality show, Rob was featured alongside his sisters, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian, and had a fairly regular role on the program. However, as the years went on, Rob decided to step out of the spotlight and focus on other ventures that didn't involve reality television.
According to Collider, Rob's decision was based on a number of things. For starters, he had been receiving a great deal of criticism over his weight. He appeared throughout the first 13 seasons of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," but as the family found themselves becoming more popular, Rob slowly backed away. He hasn't appeared in a full-time role on any of his family's reality shows since 2017.
But criticism of Rob's weight was only the tip of the iceberg. He had also launched a sock business called Arthur George which wasn't very successful, especially compared to the impressive companies owned and operated by his sisters. In 2018, W magazine reported that he'd lost "full control" of the business. Moreover, Rob's personal life was also scrutinized by fans and the media alike, which got super intense when he linked up with Blac Chyna. The two had their fair share of problems, which made headline news quite frequently. The two welcomed a daughter named Dream together in 2016, but what happened next would only cause Rob to further remove himself from the public eye.
Rob Kardashian picks and chooses what to participate in
Following a whirlwind romance, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna announced their engagement in April 2016. Over the next few months, the two would go through some serious up and downs, which resulted in Rob blocking Chyna on social media and even an alleged violent altercation, per People. In May 2017, Rob posted nude photos of his ex, which led to her filing a revenge porn lawsuit. The media attention that the relationship received seemed to really affect Rob negatively, causing him to completely remove himself from the public eye.
These days, Rob continues to live a private life despite the incredible fame of his family. In 2022, he even decided to skip out on the Italy wedding of his big sister, Kourtney Kardashian. "He knew that the wedding would be on the world stage," a source told InTouch at the time. The plan was for Rob to celebrate with his sister and her new husband, Travis Barker, during a more low-key reception in California. There has consistently been a lot of curiosity surrounding Rob and his wellbeing, but things seem to be going okay for him, despite the fact that he has decided to take himself out of the spotlight. And sources say that he's been doing really well for himself.
Rob Kardashian is said to be in a 'great place'
Rob Kardashian has been so serious about focusing on himself and staying out of the spotlight that he doesn't even run his own social media accounts anymore — at least, not regularly. According to E! News, Kris Jenner's company was responsible for many of the posts on his Instagram feed. More recently, however, Rob has posted some more personal things on his account, such as happy birthday messages to his family members — albeit rarely. Nevertheless, Rob seems to be doing well.
"Rob is in a really great place. He's very happy living a low-key life in Calabasas away from the spotlight," a source told E! News in October 2021. But when it comes to a potential return to the small screen? Rob probably won't be making any sudden movements, even as other members of his family embark on a new Hulu series. "Rob is not planning to have any participation in the new Hulu show, but he feels he's in a great headspace right now," a source said. Interestingly, however, the source also said that the door may be open for Rob to make an appearance on his family's reality television show in the future. "He truly needed some time away and to himself to get his mindset straight and is now living a very healthy lifestyle," the source added.