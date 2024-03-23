Why You Don't See Much Of Rob Kardashian Anymore

Rob Kardashian is the youngest son of Kris Jenner and her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian Sr. When the family first landed their E! reality show, Rob was featured alongside his sisters, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian, and had a fairly regular role on the program. However, as the years went on, Rob decided to step out of the spotlight and focus on other ventures that didn't involve reality television.

According to Collider, Rob's decision was based on a number of things. For starters, he had been receiving a great deal of criticism over his weight. He appeared throughout the first 13 seasons of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," but as the family found themselves becoming more popular, Rob slowly backed away. He hasn't appeared in a full-time role on any of his family's reality shows since 2017.

But criticism of Rob's weight was only the tip of the iceberg. He had also launched a sock business called Arthur George which wasn't very successful, especially compared to the impressive companies owned and operated by his sisters. In 2018, W magazine reported that he'd lost "full control" of the business. Moreover, Rob's personal life was also scrutinized by fans and the media alike, which got super intense when he linked up with Blac Chyna. The two had their fair share of problems, which made headline news quite frequently. The two welcomed a daughter named Dream together in 2016, but what happened next would only cause Rob to further remove himself from the public eye.