Kris Jenner's Face Looked More Tuned Up Than A Car At Her 70th Birthday Party

Kris Jenner is 70! The reality star and head of the Kardashian-Jenner clan rang in her milestone birthday at a party on November 8, 2025, looking as though she just stepped out of a time machine. She hosted a star-studded birthday bash at the Beverly Hills mansion of her friends Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos, where everyone — from Oprah to Beyoncé to Mariah Carey to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — gathered to celebrate. Billionaires Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg were also in attendance at the extravagant party, making it a celebration for the ages. But back to Jenner — she wowed in an archival Givenchy gown from the 2002 Alexander McQueen fall/winter line, with black opera gloves and a snatched face, making it hard to believe she just turned 70.

On social media, fans had a delighted reaction to Jenner's stunning plastic surgery transformation. "Her surgeon snapped," one said on X. Another wrote, "She looks younger than her daughters," followed by a laughing face emoji. A third user added: "I need to know every procedure so [I know] what to do when I get her age. She looks stunning." Indeed, she was!

After debuting her new facelift earlier this year, Jenner opened up about her decision to go under the knife in an interview with Vogue Arabia. "I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh," she confessed. "I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy." For Jenner, the choice is up to the individual. "If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully — meaning you don't want to do anything — then don't do anything," she said. "But for me, this is ageing gracefully. It's my version."