Kris Jenner's Face Looked More Tuned Up Than A Car At Her 70th Birthday Party
Kris Jenner is 70! The reality star and head of the Kardashian-Jenner clan rang in her milestone birthday at a party on November 8, 2025, looking as though she just stepped out of a time machine. She hosted a star-studded birthday bash at the Beverly Hills mansion of her friends Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos, where everyone — from Oprah to Beyoncé to Mariah Carey to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — gathered to celebrate. Billionaires Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg were also in attendance at the extravagant party, making it a celebration for the ages. But back to Jenner — she wowed in an archival Givenchy gown from the 2002 Alexander McQueen fall/winter line, with black opera gloves and a snatched face, making it hard to believe she just turned 70.
On social media, fans had a delighted reaction to Jenner's stunning plastic surgery transformation. "Her surgeon snapped," one said on X. Another wrote, "She looks younger than her daughters," followed by a laughing face emoji. A third user added: "I need to know every procedure so [I know] what to do when I get her age. She looks stunning." Indeed, she was!
Kris Jenner at her 70th birthday party. pic.twitter.com/z8XIJPGwFG
— Pop Base (@PopBase) November 10, 2025
After debuting her new facelift earlier this year, Jenner opened up about her decision to go under the knife in an interview with Vogue Arabia. "I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh," she confessed. "I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy." For Jenner, the choice is up to the individual. "If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully — meaning you don't want to do anything — then don't do anything," she said. "But for me, this is ageing gracefully. It's my version."
Kris Jenner is proud of her plastic surgery
Not everyone was impressed seeing Kris Jenner so heavily tuned up at her lavish birthday celebration, though. A critical corner of the Internet felt the makeover was too extreme and blasted the momager for being obsessed with youth. On Reddit, a user shared digitally enhanced images from a Daily Mail article speculating on how Jenner would've looked in her 70s had she not dabbled in plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures. The result was striking: Jenner with visible wrinkles, age spots, and silver strands, looking nothing like she does today. "She would have been serving!" another user replied. "There's nothing wrong with aging. Once you touch your face and do all these procedures you think you look nice but you actually look worse." Other users felt the same.
But Jenner, it seems, has no regrets. In her interview with Vogue Arabia, the mother of the Kar-Jenner siblings explained her decision to be more open about her cosmetic enhancements. "I decided to reveal some details because I feel it can be very inspirational to people who aren't feeling so great about themselves," she reasoned, noting she didn't keep it a secret when she had her hip replacement surgery at 66, either. Elsewhere, she also reflected on her life and career ahead of turning 70, saying she loves enjoying every moment with her kids and grandchildren. "I don't know what 70 is supposed to feel like, but I feel great and I'm happy to be there. I just have to try my best to do what I can to feel good and healthy," Jenner gushed. "My blessing is my family. If I can be a part of their lives in the best way possible, then I'm thrilled."