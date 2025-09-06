Kris Jenner's Facelift: The Truth Behind Her Jarring Transformation Is Low-Key Sad

When Kris Jenner revealed her latest facelift and didn't shy away from talking about it, the Kardashian matriarch was revered by many for admitting to undergoing plastic surgery rather than trying to downplay it. We're here for the honesty, and part of her reasoning was even a little empowering. However, there was also a sad element behind it. Namely, Kris didn't feel quite herself before she had it done.

Speaking of her most recent facelift (she had another one several years back), Kris told Vogue Arabia, "I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself." Kris added, "Just because you get older, it doesn't mean you should give up on yourself." It certainly is a little sad that the longtime reality star believed her aging was akin to "giving up," but we will give credit where it's due because she continued by noting that she didn't believe anyone else had to follow in her footsteps. "If you feel comfortable in your own skin and you want to age gracefully — meaning you don't want to do anything — then don't do anything," she said. Even then, however, the subtext was that Kris hadn't felt comfortable in her own skin pre-plastic surgery transformation.

Granted, even if it's a little sad to think a worldwide household name was ever not supremely confident in her skin, she definitely wasn't looking for any pity. Quite the contrary, as she told Vogue Arabia, "For me, this is aging gracefully. It's my version." As for being so open about it, she said she believed owning it was a way to empower others who were unhappy with what they saw in the mirror (and, let's be honest, who have a ton of extra money lying around).