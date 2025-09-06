Kris Jenner's Facelift: The Truth Behind Her Jarring Transformation Is Low-Key Sad
When Kris Jenner revealed her latest facelift and didn't shy away from talking about it, the Kardashian matriarch was revered by many for admitting to undergoing plastic surgery rather than trying to downplay it. We're here for the honesty, and part of her reasoning was even a little empowering. However, there was also a sad element behind it. Namely, Kris didn't feel quite herself before she had it done.
Speaking of her most recent facelift (she had another one several years back), Kris told Vogue Arabia, "I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself." Kris added, "Just because you get older, it doesn't mean you should give up on yourself." It certainly is a little sad that the longtime reality star believed her aging was akin to "giving up," but we will give credit where it's due because she continued by noting that she didn't believe anyone else had to follow in her footsteps. "If you feel comfortable in your own skin and you want to age gracefully — meaning you don't want to do anything — then don't do anything," she said. Even then, however, the subtext was that Kris hadn't felt comfortable in her own skin pre-plastic surgery transformation.
Granted, even if it's a little sad to think a worldwide household name was ever not supremely confident in her skin, she definitely wasn't looking for any pity. Quite the contrary, as she told Vogue Arabia, "For me, this is aging gracefully. It's my version." As for being so open about it, she said she believed owning it was a way to empower others who were unhappy with what they saw in the mirror (and, let's be honest, who have a ton of extra money lying around).
This isn't the first time Kris Jenner described surgery as empowering
We hear you — advocating for plastic surgery being a form of empowerment may sound like a bit of a stretch. Sure enough, though, Kris Jenner's logic was pretty reasonable. "I feel it can be very inspirational to people who aren't feeling so great about themselves. Even when I had my hip replacement, we filmed it. I have the conviction that sharing these things can be helpful," she told Vogue Arabia.
Some will remember that, on a 2018 episode of "Keeping up with the Kardashians," Kris surprised her best friend Sheila Kolker with a face lift. That came after a scene where Kolker confided that she felt her neck was sagging, and it was affecting her confidence in a big way. Speaking of the photos she'd found of her and Kris from when they were younger (and before she started feeling insecure about her neck), Kolker explained, "There's like a spark in my face back then" (via Gossip Girl TV). After a brief back-and-forth with Scott Disick (who wisely advised her to consider Kolker's feelings before offering plastic surgery), Kris told Kolker she'd paid for renowned plastic surgeon Garth Fisher to do anything she'd like.
Kolker's reaction? Pure excitement. In fact, her response pretty much validated everything Kris said about it empowering those who are unhappy with how they've aged and who are comfortable with (and financially capable of) going to the drastic lengths the Kardashians are willing to go. Is it heartbreaking anyone would feel that way? Sure. However, the way Kolker's eyes lit up after Kris gave her the option to tweak what was damaging her confidence was — and is — too precious to play down.