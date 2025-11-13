Tate McRae Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark

If it feels like Tate McRae is suddenly everywhere, it's because the pop singer is truly having a moment. You may recognize the Canadian beauty from S13 of "So You Think You Can Dance," where she came in third place, but these days she's flaunting another of her talents — singing. Her first big hit actually made waves in 2020, when she released the song "You Broke Me First," to massive critical and commercial acclaim. Rolling Stone named her one of the biggest breakthrough artists of that year, and she's been making a name for herself in the music industry ever since.

While making a name for herself in Hollywood, there's only one area McRae has struggled with — her fashion. Brett Alan Nelson, a stylist who worked with the star on her music video for "Fast Car," gave insight into McRae's wardrobe selections. Nelson told Fashionista in January 2025 that the pop star herself actually had a say in all her looks, explaining, "Any artist I work with, I force them to be involved in my process. I can dress anyone any sort of way, but if the artist doesn't connect with it, it doesn't feel real or authentic."

While it may not be clear who should take all the blame for some of McRae's most flagrant fashion faux pas, we're rounding up the pop star's most questionable fashion moments here.