Wendy Williams' Years-Long Guardianship Nightmare Is Reportedly More Tragic Than We Knew

Wendy Williams' guardianship nightmare is more tragic than we knew. And it's not because the former talk show diva's health has further declined in recent months. According to TMZ, she is doing much better than the public knew, as she reportedly doesn't have frontotemporal dementia, the neurological condition that can impact memory, speech, and behavior, among other things, per WebMD. It had her placed under a guardianship shortly after the end of her long-running talk show, "The Wendy Williams Show," in 2021 and led to Williams' utter and complete public downfall. The outlet reported that the New Jersey native's legal team plans to use the new test results to petition for the end of her guardianship.

If the latest report is true, it means that the courts have had no legal basis to keep Williams under her guardianship, which upended her life, and which she's spoken out against several times over the years. During an audio call with "The View" in March 2025, Williams called out her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey. "I need a new guardian," she said (via Variety). After claiming that she wasn't "incapacitated" as the courts had claimed, Williams also derided the medical facility she'd been forced to stay in. "I am not permitted to do anything but stay on this floor," she said about her experience. "The memory unit floor, where the people are 90 and 80 and 70 ... why am I here? You know what I'm saying? Where people don't remember anything." She continued, "So I stay in the bedroom the majority of the time. I never go out to eat. I stay in the bedroom." Utterly tragic!