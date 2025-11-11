Wendy Williams' Years-Long Guardianship Nightmare Is Reportedly More Tragic Than We Knew
Wendy Williams' guardianship nightmare is more tragic than we knew. And it's not because the former talk show diva's health has further declined in recent months. According to TMZ, she is doing much better than the public knew, as she reportedly doesn't have frontotemporal dementia, the neurological condition that can impact memory, speech, and behavior, among other things, per WebMD. It had her placed under a guardianship shortly after the end of her long-running talk show, "The Wendy Williams Show," in 2021 and led to Williams' utter and complete public downfall. The outlet reported that the New Jersey native's legal team plans to use the new test results to petition for the end of her guardianship.
If the latest report is true, it means that the courts have had no legal basis to keep Williams under her guardianship, which upended her life, and which she's spoken out against several times over the years. During an audio call with "The View" in March 2025, Williams called out her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey. "I need a new guardian," she said (via Variety). After claiming that she wasn't "incapacitated" as the courts had claimed, Williams also derided the medical facility she'd been forced to stay in. "I am not permitted to do anything but stay on this floor," she said about her experience. "The memory unit floor, where the people are 90 and 80 and 70 ... why am I here? You know what I'm saying? Where people don't remember anything." She continued, "So I stay in the bedroom the majority of the time. I never go out to eat. I stay in the bedroom." Utterly tragic!
Wendy Williams' ex-husband tried to gain control of her guardianship
Fans have been worried about Wendy Williams for years — and the recent actions of her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, prove they should be. Hunter, whom Wendy filed for divorce from in 2019, and who has periodically fought to gain access to her fortune over the years, recently attempted to be legally named as a her court-appointed guardian. He also hoped to gain access to $250 million in "damages" if he were to win the lawsuit he filed, according to The Grio. Had he succeeded, Wendy's' current guardian would have been removed, and he would have then taken their place. However, a judge ruled against him, throwing out his petition in the process. Fortunately for Wendy, this is one less thing she has to worry about amid her fight for independence.
Kevin's shocking attempt came on the heels of a conflicting report claiming that Wendy's health actually warranted her guardianship. In August 2025, People reported that Wendy had participated in a new round of tests that proved she was still in need of the guardianship. Per the outlet, the tests were medical in nature, with a focus on her neurological health. However, the supposed results of the evaluation came via an unnamed source, not a medical professional or official documents. Hopefully, for Wendy's sake, those tests were a fluke (or People's secondhand info was wrong), and the latest report about her misdiagnosis is true. We're wishing her the very best.