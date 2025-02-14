If You're Not Worried About Wendy Williams Yet, Here Are The Reasons You Should Be

It has been a bumpy road for daytime talk show host Wendy Williams, especially since her namesake program shut down — although there are some "Wendy Williams Show" moments we will never forget. When Williams disappeared from the public eye around 2022, nervous fans could only speculate about where the beloved diva was. But when we finally found out what was going on with Williams, it was still hard to believe. Receiving the dual diagnoses of primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in 2023, Williams was also issued into a conservatorship. Whereas this alone might be cause to worry about the health and wellness of Williams, the story is still twisting out and getting more lurid as it goes.

When Williams made a major public reemergence in 2024, her fans took notice of how healthy she appeared. At the time she released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter indicating she was enjoying her time away from the public eye. Part of it read, "I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive." But when Williams made a bombshell call into "The Breakfast Club" in January of 2025, her tune had certainly changed. After the rather exploitative documentary "Where is Wendy Williams?" aired on Lifetime, it got the ball in motion for Williams to finally start pushing her way out of her conservatorship by highlighting several reasons we should all be concerned for her.