Wendy Williams' Hot Take On Diddy's Arrest Is Exactly What We Suspected
Making a powerful appearance on "The Breakfast Club" in early 2025, television personality Wendy Williams was ready to air out a lot of dirty laundry. Whereas it wasn't the first time Williams reemerged in public, it was the first time in a long time the star was able to speak her mind since being stuffed into a questionable conservatorship. And while the topics of the interview were wide-ranging, there was one person in particular she felt the need to drag publicly: shady hip-hop artist Diddy. As longtime fans of the former talk show host know, Williams has made a number of brutal comments about Diddy in the past.
Toward the end of their back and forth, host Charlamagne tha God asked about an ongoing rumor that Diddy was responsible for getting Williams fired from her job at HOT 97. Ever the gossip professional, Williams side-stepped the question by launching into a diatribe about her thoughts and feelings on the rapper being in prison. "Diddy will go to prison for life, people," Williams responded, continuing with, "And you know what? It's about time, people. ... Diddy done." Williams is one of several celebrities speaking out against Diddy, and her words felt very pointed and profound. This is surprising considering the conservatorship she's currently under claims she's often at a loss for words — something else she railed against during her sit-down on the podcast.
Wendy Williams raged against her conservatorship
While Wendy Williams' no-holds-barred appearance on "The Breakfast Club" ended with her poking at disgraced Diddy, it started with her advocating for her conservatorship to end. Williams had been struggling with health issues leading up to her being placed under a guardianship in 2022. According to Variety, the team in charge of the former television host claims she has been diagnosed with dementia and aphasia — a disease that impacts the brain's ability to remember words. However, she clearly has words and still knows how to use them, leading Williams' fans to be confused as to why she's under such harsh lockdown restrictions.
"The Wendy Williams Show" host told Charlamagne tha God, "I am not cognitively impaired, you know what I'm saying? But I feel like I'm in prison." Alex, Williams' niece, called into the podcast and described Williams' living conditions as incredibly bleak. Williams is not able to receive phone calls, doesn't have access to the internet, and is more or less trapped in a one-window room all day. However, a press release made at the time of her diagnosis in 2024 claimed that Williams was beginning to "lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions." No matter how Williams lost her money, it does appear that her current living situation might be a bridge too far. Hopefully, she can continue to make more public appearances and better advocate for the care she actually needs.