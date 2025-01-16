Wendy Williams' Hot Take On Diddy's Arrest Is Exactly What We Suspected

Making a powerful appearance on "The Breakfast Club" in early 2025, television personality Wendy Williams was ready to air out a lot of dirty laundry. Whereas it wasn't the first time Williams reemerged in public, it was the first time in a long time the star was able to speak her mind since being stuffed into a questionable conservatorship. And while the topics of the interview were wide-ranging, there was one person in particular she felt the need to drag publicly: shady hip-hop artist Diddy. As longtime fans of the former talk show host know, Williams has made a number of brutal comments about Diddy in the past.

Toward the end of their back and forth, host Charlamagne tha God asked about an ongoing rumor that Diddy was responsible for getting Williams fired from her job at HOT 97. Ever the gossip professional, Williams side-stepped the question by launching into a diatribe about her thoughts and feelings on the rapper being in prison. "Diddy will go to prison for life, people," Williams responded, continuing with, "And you know what? It's about time, people. ... Diddy done." Williams is one of several celebrities speaking out against Diddy, and her words felt very pointed and profound. This is surprising considering the conservatorship she's currently under claims she's often at a loss for words — something else she railed against during her sit-down on the podcast.