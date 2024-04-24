Wendy Williams' Brutally Honest Comments About Diddy Resurface

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

After Diddy was hit with allegations that he sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend Cassie and multiple other women, some of Wendy Williams' old comments about him started recirculating on the internet. Williams' fans also can't help but wonder what she would say about the rapper if she were still holding court on daytime TV today. "Wendy Williams would've had a time with what's going on with Diddy," one person tweeted. In addition to court docs to read aloud, Williams would have photos of the feds raiding Diddy's homes to flash up on her famous big screen.

One of the most unforgettable moments on "The Wendy Williams Show" was when Diddy sat down for an interview with Williams in 2017. After years of bad blood, they managed to bury the hatchet and have a civil conversation. It was a real love-fest, with Williams gushing about how great her guest smelled, remarking on his youthful visage, and marveling over how expensive his outfit looked. She even went all red carpet reporter by having the camera zoom in on his shining Saint Laurent boots.

Diddy was a gracious guest. "I want to just tell you how proud I am of you because I don't think you get enough credit for being the first one to really cover our culture ... hip-hop culture and also hip-hop celebrities," he said. But according to Williams, there was a time when Diddy was so angry about the way she covered his personal life that he sought revenge.