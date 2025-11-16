The Salacious Rumor Circling About Justin Trudeau & Katy Perry's Love Life
Katy Perry, who's enjoyed a pretty weird love life, is navigating a salacious rumor regarding her and Justin Trudeau's romance. Singer Diplo, Perry's very distant ex (who she dated over a decade ago), recently claimed that he romanced not only the "Dark Horse" singer, but the former Canadian Prime Minister as well. Yes, really. Diplo made the bold claim during his episode of the "Smart Girl Dumb Questions Podcast," hosted by Nayeema Raza. When Trudeau's name came up during a conversation about the attractiveness of Canada's current Prime Minister, Diplo said, "Oh, I did date Trudeau too" (via People). He continued, "That was a weird one though ... because I'm not into politicians."
Diplo also called Trudeau, whose relationship and divorce from his ex-wife in 2023 was quite tragic, "the one that got away" on Instagram. Given that the caption accompanied a photo of Diplo, Trudeau, and a woman who looks a lot like Perry in the background, you couldn't be blamed for giving Diplo's "admission" a second thought. After all, celebrity dating habits are kinda unpredictable. However, as People reported, Raza confirmed to one of her followers that he was only joking. As Diplo's fans already know, the musician has a habit of trolling whenever the urge overtakes him, and it seems this rumor was another way for him to indulge his messy tendencies. Unfortunately for those equally messy fans who were hoping for a little political relationship drama, given Trudeau's only been divorced two years, it seems like there's no truth to this particular rumor.
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are going strong
Diplo is good at stirring the pot, but Katy Perry's relationship with Justin Trudeau was already making waves before his fake rumors. Mainly because, Trudeau and Perry, one of the many celebs who broke up with their significant others in 2025 – in her case, with actor Orlando Bloom – have been working hard to keep things as lowkey as possible, further driving the public's interest. Fortunately, the news that's come out about the new couple suggests they're still going strong. The couple's relationship was confirmed by TMZ in October 2025, after months of speculation about their romantic status. Perry's 41st Parisian birthday excursion was apparently the perfect occasion for them to officially introduce their romance to the public.
Aside from the couple looking absolutely ecstatic in the photos the outlet obtained of them, the info that gossipy insiders have published about them has been glowing. For example, sources that spoke with People claimed that, though Perry and Trudeau are "quite taken with each other," their bond isn't purely physical. "Justin thinks she is terrific," shared the insider. "It has had time to develop on a friend and intellectual level as well as supersized attraction. The romance has merit." Meanwhile, Radar Online claimed that same month that Trudeau, a purported "geek," was in utter disbelief that Perry was entertaining him romantically. "He's a bit of a geek and can't believe someone as famous and glamorous as Katy is interested in him, whereas she's flattered such a respected politician wants to date her," said an insider. If that isn't absolutely adorable!