The Salacious Rumor Circling About Justin Trudeau & Katy Perry's Love Life

Katy Perry, who's enjoyed a pretty weird love life, is navigating a salacious rumor regarding her and Justin Trudeau's romance. Singer Diplo, Perry's very distant ex (who she dated over a decade ago), recently claimed that he romanced not only the "Dark Horse" singer, but the former Canadian Prime Minister as well. Yes, really. Diplo made the bold claim during his episode of the "Smart Girl Dumb Questions Podcast," hosted by Nayeema Raza. When Trudeau's name came up during a conversation about the attractiveness of Canada's current Prime Minister, Diplo said, "Oh, I did date Trudeau too" (via People). He continued, "That was a weird one though ... because I'm not into politicians."

Diplo also called Trudeau, whose relationship and divorce from his ex-wife in 2023 was quite tragic, "the one that got away" on Instagram. Given that the caption accompanied a photo of Diplo, Trudeau, and a woman who looks a lot like Perry in the background, you couldn't be blamed for giving Diplo's "admission" a second thought. After all, celebrity dating habits are kinda unpredictable. However, as People reported, Raza confirmed to one of her followers that he was only joking. As Diplo's fans already know, the musician has a habit of trolling whenever the urge overtakes him, and it seems this rumor was another way for him to indulge his messy tendencies. Unfortunately for those equally messy fans who were hoping for a little political relationship drama, given Trudeau's only been divorced two years, it seems like there's no truth to this particular rumor.