JD Vance Accidentally Confirms Donald Trump's Petty Public Digs At Him Hit A Nerve

JD Vance has accidentally confirmed that Donald Trump's prior digs hit a nerve or two. Amid rumors of a rift between Vance and Trump, he got some major payback for comments Trump made about him and his chatty tendencies. Trump previously made headlines when he exalted the cabinet of Chinese President Xi Jinping for their loyal and obedient behavior. "I never saw posture like that. I've never seen men so scared in their lives," Trump said (via People). Further fueling rumors of a feud with Vance, Trump shifted the conversation to his VP. "Why don't you behave like that?" He said. "JD doesn't behave like that! JD butts into conversations! I want to have that for at least a couple of days. Okay, JD?"

Look how President Trump CRACKS UP! 😂😂❤️❤️ VP VANCE: " I've learned a few things while working so closely with the President of the United States: The first thing is that he LOVES our Nation's Veterans...and the second thing I've learned about the President of... pic.twitter.com/J3K9QUe1eS — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) November 11, 2025

On November 11, Vance delivered a speech honoring military veterans on Veterans' Day, and slipped in a little joke about his boss. He started by underlining Trump's devotion to those who'd served in the military. "I've learned a few things while working so closely with the President of the United States: The first thing is that he LOVES our Nation's Veterans," said Vance. Then came the joke. "And the second thing I've learned about the President of the United States is that he REALLY HATES when somebody who's speaking before him goes on for too long. And so with that in mind, I have prepared a very brief and very inspiring one hour and 45 minute speech." Like Vance, Trump appeared to take the joke well, but it still suggests that Vance wasn't over Trump's former dig. Unsurprisingly, it's not the first time he's ragged on Vance.