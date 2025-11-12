JD Vance Accidentally Confirms Donald Trump's Petty Public Digs At Him Hit A Nerve
JD Vance has accidentally confirmed that Donald Trump's prior digs hit a nerve or two. Amid rumors of a rift between Vance and Trump, he got some major payback for comments Trump made about him and his chatty tendencies. Trump previously made headlines when he exalted the cabinet of Chinese President Xi Jinping for their loyal and obedient behavior. "I never saw posture like that. I've never seen men so scared in their lives," Trump said (via People). Further fueling rumors of a feud with Vance, Trump shifted the conversation to his VP. "Why don't you behave like that?" He said. "JD doesn't behave like that! JD butts into conversations! I want to have that for at least a couple of days. Okay, JD?"
Hysterical! 😂😂
Look how President Trump CRACKS UP! 😂😂❤️❤️
VP VANCE: " I've learned a few things while working so closely with the President of the United States: The first thing is that he LOVES our Nation's Veterans...and the second thing I've learned about the President of... pic.twitter.com/J3K9QUe1eS
— MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) November 11, 2025
On November 11, Vance delivered a speech honoring military veterans on Veterans' Day, and slipped in a little joke about his boss. He started by underlining Trump's devotion to those who'd served in the military. "I've learned a few things while working so closely with the President of the United States: The first thing is that he LOVES our Nation's Veterans," said Vance. Then came the joke. "And the second thing I've learned about the President of the United States is that he REALLY HATES when somebody who's speaking before him goes on for too long. And so with that in mind, I have prepared a very brief and very inspiring one hour and 45 minute speech." Like Vance, Trump appeared to take the joke well, but it still suggests that Vance wasn't over Trump's former dig. Unsurprisingly, it's not the first time he's ragged on Vance.
Trump embarrassed Vance and called out his socks
Donald Trump has a history or making petty digs towards JD Vance. In March 2025, for example, Trump had a little fun at Vance's expense during a press conference. Amid comments about inflation and the nation's economy, Trump pivoted to Vance's four-leaf clover socks. "By the way, I have to just speak of inflation," Trump started. "I love these socks, what's with these socks. I'm trying to stay focused, but I'm very impressed with the VP's socks," he said (via Diario AS). Trump's comments sent the room roaring with laughter. Unsurprisingly, Vance also seemed to delight in the joke, because, well, what else could he really do?
After all, this was a much nicer dig than one Trump tossed his way back in 2022, before Vance was officially his vice president running mate. During a rally in which he was supposed to be lavishing Vance with support for his Ohio Senate race, Trump took a moment to remind everyone — including Vance — that, though they may have been on the same team, there was a clear hierarchy in place that sat him firmly at the top. "JD is kissing my a** he wants my support so bad," said the billionaire to the packed crowd (via CNN). Unsurprisingly, Vance's Democratic rival, Tim Ryan, used the moment to prove that Vance was unfit for the race. "I don't kiss anyone's ass like him. ... Ohio needs an a**-kicker, not an a**-kisser," he said (via MSNBC News). Talk about setting someone up! Time will tell whether Vance ends up being one of the celebs who hate Trump.