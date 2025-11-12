Kai Trump's LPGA Invite Has Fans Questioning Everything
In October, it was announced that Kai Trump will make her big-league debut on the LPGA Tour after receiving a sponsor's invitation to play in The ANNIKA Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican. A senior at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida, Donald Trump's eldest granddaughter will compete alongside the best players in the league, thanks in part to her massive social media reach and influence — despite having only played in junior and amateur circuits up to this point (and often to middling success).
"My dream has been to compete with the best in the world on the LPGA Tour," Kai, who has committed to play collegiate golf at the University of Miami, stated in a press release. "This event will be an incredible experience." LPGA's chief tour business and operations officer, Ricki Lasky, hopes Kai's participation will attract new audiences to the sport and shine a light on new talent in women's golf. "I look forward to meeting and competing against so many of my heroes and mentors in golf as I make my LPGA Tour debut," Kai said.
As she geared up for the event, it became clear that some fans and golf enthusiasts were unhappy with news of Kai's sudden jump to the LPGA. Many questioned whether her famous last name helped her score a spot in the tournament despite her limited competitive experience, especially after ranking far down in the American Junior Golf Association standings (she's currently at #461). Meanwhile, others defended her, noting that sponsor exemptions are a standard practice in professional golf and can help boost engagement. "That's the point in a sponsorship exemption. Bring attention to the tournament/brand. Who better than a Trump?" one argued on X. Fair point! Someone else sarcastically quipped, "I'm sure her grandpa being the president of America had nothing to do with it."
Tiger Woods, Annika Sorentsam cheer for Kai Trump
Amid controversy surrounding her LPGA debut, Swedish golfer Annika Sörenstam has defended Kai Trump from the nepo-baby allegations and harsh criticism from fans. Noting that Kai often draws public scrutiny simply for being Donald Trump's kin, the LPGA legend and host of The ANNIKA event urged the general public to give the 18-year-old a fair chance. "I just want to give her a break, come out here and have fun. We want her to feel like family here and I want her to feel welcome," Sörenstam told USA Today's Golfweek. "I mean, give this girl a chance, right? I think that's our responsibility this week."
Justine Sheehan, Pelican Golf Club's COO and director of golf, which hosts the event, also addressed the ongoing backlash to Kai's LPGA debut while speaking to GOLF Magazine's Michael Bamberger. "I would imagine, since the Tuesday announcement, that this is one of the most talked-about women's golf tournaments that has probably ever existed," Sheehan stressed. "It's on news channels and sports channels," noting that social-media engagement has also skyrocketed since Kai's participation was confirmed in October 2025. "Love it or hate it, it's getting people to talk about the event."
Meanwhile, even the legendary Tiger Woods — who is dating Kai's mother, Vanessa Trump – is cheering for the teenager ahead of her big-league tournament. Speaking at a press conference on November 11, Kai shared the advice her mother's boyfriend gave her ahead of her first LPGA event. "He told me to just go out there and have fun and just go with the flow," Kai said of Woods. "Whatever happens, happens."
Kai Trump is looking forward to her LPGA debut
If you thought Kai Trump would crumble under the pressure of her LPGA debut, think again. After all, she's accustomed to being in the spotlight and facing negative press as a public-facing member of the Trump family. During the media conference ahead of her event on November 13, Kai expressed her excitement to hit the course and compete in her first professional tournament. "I mean, it's an honor," she said. "I would like to thank the LPGA and the Doyle family for the opportunity, and I'm looking forward to it." She also gushed about how thrilling it is to play at this level despite still being a high-school senior: "It's pretty cool."
When asked how she felt upon receiving an invite to the LPGA, Donald Trump's granddaughter said she didn't hesitate before saying yes. "I found out [about the sponsor's invite] maybe two months ago. I thought it was a great opportunity," Kai explained. "Obviously, I'm very lucky to be playing in this event, and I took it in a heartbeat, and just been practicing a lot ever since."
Kai said she looks forward to having a blast and learning a lot from the other, more experienced players on the tour. "Obviously, competing with the best players — it's going to be cool to actually be inside the ropes with them, playing with them, learning what kind of shots they hit, what they do on the course," she stated. But regardless of the outcome, she's determined to just enjoy every moment and soak up the experience, haters be damned. "No matter what happens, I'm just going to go out there, have fun, and see which way it goes."