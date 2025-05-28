Tiger Woods & Vanessa Trump Are Moving Faster Than Anyone Expected

Details about Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump's relationship are showing that the couple are even more serious than expected. After only publicly dating for a couple of months, a source told the Daily Mail on May 28 that Woods and Trump were already slated for a major step in their relationship. "[They will] be living together by the end of the year ... if things keep going the way they're going," the insider told the outlet. If the pair's romance does indeed reach the next level, then it would likely be Trump who takes her kids and moves in with the golfer. "She has total access to his life," the source said, adding that Trump keeps personal products at her boyfriend's home and will even "throw in a load of laundry" at his house. "You'd think she owns the place!" the insider said.

Of course, everyone was also talking when Woods made the splashy reveal he and Trump were dating. Following rumors of their romance, he made a declarative post on Instagram that included two photos alongside his girlfriend. "Love is in the air" he wrote at the onset of his gushy caption on March 23. Later, Woods had strong words for those who questioned the longevity of his relationship with Trump.