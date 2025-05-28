Tiger Woods & Vanessa Trump Are Moving Faster Than Anyone Expected
Details about Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump's relationship are showing that the couple are even more serious than expected. After only publicly dating for a couple of months, a source told the Daily Mail on May 28 that Woods and Trump were already slated for a major step in their relationship. "[They will] be living together by the end of the year ... if things keep going the way they're going," the insider told the outlet. If the pair's romance does indeed reach the next level, then it would likely be Trump who takes her kids and moves in with the golfer. "She has total access to his life," the source said, adding that Trump keeps personal products at her boyfriend's home and will even "throw in a load of laundry" at his house. "You'd think she owns the place!" the insider said.
Of course, everyone was also talking when Woods made the splashy reveal he and Trump were dating. Following rumors of their romance, he made a declarative post on Instagram that included two photos alongside his girlfriend. "Love is in the air" he wrote at the onset of his gushy caption on March 23. Later, Woods had strong words for those who questioned the longevity of his relationship with Trump.
Tiger Woods is confident in his relationship with Vanessa Trump
Some people in his circle thought Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump showed red flags in their relationship, but the golf pro was resolute in his feelings for his girlfriend. Woods reportedly said, "F*** what people think," as a source relayed to the Daily Mail on May 1. "[H]e felt like this was an important enough relationship to go public with. If someone has a problem, that's on them, not him," the insider added. Perhaps not everyone agreed with him shacking up with Donald Trump Jr. 's ex-wife, but those who Woods cared about most offered their support. "The kids understood and were happy, and still are happy," the source claimed.
In fact, both Woods' and Trump's kids played an integral part in them ending up together romantically. Vanessa's daughter Kai Trump and Woods' son Charlie Woods are serious golfers with bright futures in the sport. Besides their attention-grabbing "love is in the air" Instagram post, the couple have kept their relationship mostly under wraps, and that has mostly been Vanessa's doing. "She's not a woman who wants to be in the limelight," a source told People.
If their relationship keeps advancing at a quick pace, and wedding bells are eventually in their future, it will be interesting to see if the couple continue keeping the public in the dark.