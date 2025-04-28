The Glaring Red Flags Tiger Woods And Vanessa Trump Won't Last

It's no secret that Tiger Woods has become Donald Trump's unlikely BFF (much to Elon Musk's dismay, probably), but no one could have predicted that he would be romantically involved with a Trump — or at least a former one. In case you haven't heard, he and Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, are apparently head over heels in love, and while MAGA land might be cheering, the rest of us are side-eyeing and wondering if this is really going to last.

Rumors of Woods and Vanessa dating circulated in March 2025, roughly a month before they hinted that they were a couple. At the time, the Daily Mail revealed that the two had actually been seeing each other since late 2024. "Tiger and Vanessa have been seeing each other since just before Thanksgiving. She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They're not living together," a source dished. "They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together. They're sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway." But the secret didn't stay secret for long, with Woods finding himself hard-launching their romance online. "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!" he wrote on Instagram, along with pictures of them canoodling. "We look forward to our journey through life together."

Sweet? Absolutely, although it's kind of a left-field move — even for the lover boy who is Woods. And while we're not here to rain on anyone's parade, let's not pretend that their newfound romance is a sure thing just yet. Even some experts seem to think so. After all, Woods' romantic history is peppered with one too many red flags, and Vanessa's past is not exactly scandal-free, either.