Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren's Reported Take On Vanessa Trump Is So Expected

Professional golfer Tiger Woods, whose exes all have interesting comments about him, finally confirmed his new relationship with Vanessa Trump, aka President Donald Trump's former daughter-in-law. To make matters awkward, Woods initially friend-zoned Vanessa (per Page Six) since he and Donald are friends, but POTUS gave his approval, which — according to a source at Page Six — is something son Donald Trump Jr. is still fighting for with his relationship with Bettina Anderson.

Since the news went public, it seems like everyone under the sun has an opinion about this new relationship, from Dave Portnoy to Ivanka Trump, Vanessa's former sister-in-law. But perhaps the opinion people are most interested in is from Elin Nordegren, Woods' ex-wife whom he repeatedly cheated on. Her reaction to the news of her ex-husband dating Vanessa was probably what a lot of people initially suspected.

"Her response at first was like 'Seriously? A Trump? For real?,'" an insider told Daily Mail. "She was more amused than anything. But she really quickly just accepted it." Since Woods and Nordegren have two children together, Sam and Charlie Woods, it makes sense that the golfer would want to give his ex-wife a heads-up, since Vanessa will now be spending time around the kids.