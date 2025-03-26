Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren's Reported Take On Vanessa Trump Is So Expected
Professional golfer Tiger Woods, whose exes all have interesting comments about him, finally confirmed his new relationship with Vanessa Trump, aka President Donald Trump's former daughter-in-law. To make matters awkward, Woods initially friend-zoned Vanessa (per Page Six) since he and Donald are friends, but POTUS gave his approval, which — according to a source at Page Six — is something son Donald Trump Jr. is still fighting for with his relationship with Bettina Anderson.
Since the news went public, it seems like everyone under the sun has an opinion about this new relationship, from Dave Portnoy to Ivanka Trump, Vanessa's former sister-in-law. But perhaps the opinion people are most interested in is from Elin Nordegren, Woods' ex-wife whom he repeatedly cheated on. Her reaction to the news of her ex-husband dating Vanessa was probably what a lot of people initially suspected.
"Her response at first was like 'Seriously? A Trump? For real?,'" an insider told Daily Mail. "She was more amused than anything. But she really quickly just accepted it." Since Woods and Nordegren have two children together, Sam and Charlie Woods, it makes sense that the golfer would want to give his ex-wife a heads-up, since Vanessa will now be spending time around the kids.
Donald Trump Jr. had a similar reaction to the news
According to the Daily Mail's source, Elin Nordegren took the news in stride. "Elin isn't one to react to things emotionally," they said. "So she just processed the information and wished them well." Honestly, that's kind of all anyone can do at this point. Moreover, Sam and Charlie Woods allegedly like Vanessa Trump and vice versa.
Tiger Woods' children already knew the mother of five before their dad started dating her, since they go to The Benjamin School, the same learning center as Kai Trump, Vanessa's daughter (via Daily Mail). Plus, Kai and Charlie are promising golf stars, so both families' circles definitely overlapped.
What about Donald Trump Jr.'s opinion on his ex-wife's new love life? According to a source at People, Don Jr. is fine with their relationship. It's not surprising that he would be, since he's currently dating socialite Bettina Anderson — who actually commented on Woods' Instagram relationship announcement, writing, "Beautiful couple. So happy for you both." It's a blended family that just keeps on blending!